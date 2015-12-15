IntelliShift Announces Procore Partnership

Bringing the construction industry telematics, maintenance, fuel, inspection, and safety data within the Procore interface

COMMACK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelliShift, the connected fleet intelligence platform for safety and operations teams, announced a partnership with Procore Technologies Inc., a leading global provider of construction management software.

This partnership empowers mutual customers with fleets of vehicles and heavy equipment to manage fleet operations and safety from within the Procore user interface. Procore customers no longer need to juggle multiple screens for construction management and fleet management, saving time and simplifying daily business management.

IntelliShift’s all-in-one platform enables construction companies with mixed fleets to manage telematics, digital inspections, robust vehicle and equipment maintenance, AI dash cams, fuel, and compliance technology all in one place with powerful analytics to help operations and safety teams understand what they need to address now, next, and later.

“We are excited to be named a partner for Procore. As part of our commitment to being the fleet intelligence platform for the construction industry, we have made it possible to use the entire IntelliShift platform, including dashboards and analytics, inside of the Procore user interface,” said Greg Mattes, VP of Product and Partnerships at IntelliShift. “Over the next 12 months, we plan to build a deeper integration with the Procore Equipment Log and Timecard entries.”

Mutual customers will also be able to manage their heavy equipment through IntelliShift’s OEM partnerships, which include AEMP 2.0 standards for Caterpillar and John Deere.

IntelliShift’s ability to unify vehicles, assets, data, people and processes helps companies gain a comprehensive view of fleet health, safety, profitability, and productivity. When data is collected in one system, it is much easier to visualize, understand, and take timely action. IntelliShift is enabling clients to make the shift from siloed data to fleet intelligence.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with IntelliShift, as they offer our customers more than just telematics to get location and basic equipment data. Their full suite of solutions empowers contractors to make intelligent decisions. We believe that the IntelliShift fleet intelligence platform compliments the Procore mission by having all people, systems, and data working together,” said Kris Lengieza, VP of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Procore.

IntelliShift can be found in the Procore App Marketplace where mutual customers can add the IntelliShift suite of products directly within their Procore user interface.

About IntelliShift:

IntelliShift is powerful fleet intelligence made simple. Designed to solve safety and operational challenges, it is the solution that enables businesses with fleets of vehicles and heavy equipment to easily access all fleet operations data in a single platform. Leveraging 20+ years of expertise in business and hundreds of years collectively as fleet experts, IntelliShift delivers deep fleet data insights to drive better business outcomes. As a trusted partner to mobile and field operations spanning construction, field service, utilities, and last-mile delivery markets, our client-centric approach ensures a seamless deployment, easy integration with existing solutions, and immediate returns through increased productivity, improved safety metrics, and demonstrable reduction in costs per asset. We are proud to work with leading construction brands including Equix, Aldridge Electric, and Stavola. For more information visit www.intellishift.com.

About Procore:

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over one million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

