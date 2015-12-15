RSA Conference Releases Finalists for RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest 2023

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RSAC—RSA Conference™, the world’s leading cybersecurity conferences and expositions, today announced the 10 finalists for its 18th annual RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest. The competition calls on the most promising young companies in cybersecurity to demonstrate their show-stopping technologies to a panel of judges and live audience at RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco on Monday, April 24. Past winners include Imperva, Phantom, Axonius, BigID, Apiiro and most recently, Talon Cyber Security.





The finalists will present a three-minute pitch followed by a question-and-answer round as they battle on stage for the title of “Most Innovative Startup.” The renowned panel of expert judges includes Niloofar Howe, Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; Shlomo Kramer, Co-Founder and CEO, Cato Networks; Barmak Meftah, Co-Founder & General Partner at Ballistic Ventures and Christopher Young, Executive Vice President of Business Development Strategy and Ventures at Microsoft. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, once again returns to host the contest.

The finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

AnChain.AI

AnChain.AI is an AI-powered cybersecurity company enhancing Web3 security, risk and compliance strategies by providing both preventative and reactive countermeasures for crypto businesses, financial institutions and government agencies worldwide.

Astrix Security

Astrix lets you unleash the power of app-to-app connectivity by securing non-human identities across IaaS, PaaS and SaaS. It detects and remediates over-privileged, unnecessary, and malicious app-to-app connections exposing you to supply chain attacks, data leakage and compliance violations.

Dazz

Dazz connects code, artifacts, deployments and cloud environments with security tools for automated root cause analysis and fast developer-led remediation. They rapidly uncover blind spots, prioritize issues and streamline fixes in developers’ workflows, reducing risk windows.

Endor Labs

Endor Labs provides a Dependency Lifecycle Management Platform designed to address the weakest link in software supply chain security: the ungoverned sprawl of OSS in the enterprise. It helps developers reduce time dealing with security issues and more time accelerating development through safe code reuse.

Hidden Layer

HiddenLayer, an AI Application Security company, helps enterprises safeguard the machine learning models behind their critical products with a comprehensive security platform. Its patent-pending solutions monitor machine learning algorithms for adversarial ML attack techniques.

Pangea

Pangea is a Security Platform as a Service that consolidates the fragmented world of security into a simple set of APIs through a trustworthy framework of security functions for developers to embed directly into their apps.

Relyance AI

Relyance AI manages privacy, data governance, and compliance operations, on a single, intuitive platform. It features a data protection platform that offers privacy at the code level — without intrusion.

SafeBase

SafeBase is a platform for trust communication that enables security and sales teams to proactively share and automate access to security, compliance and privacy information.

Valence Security

Valence Security provides collaborative remediation workflows that engage with business users to contextualize and reduce SaaS data sharing, supply chain, identity and misconfiguration risks with scalable policy enforcement and automated workflows.

Zama

Zama is a cryptography company building open source homomorphic encryption tools for developers. Their technology enables a broad range of privacy-preserving use cases, from confidential smart contracts to encrypted machine learning and privacy-preserving cloud applications.

“Innovation continues to be at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry and there’s no better showcase for it than at the annual RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox contest which is one of the most exciting highlights of the week,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSA Conference. “Over the course of the last 18 years, the top 10 finalists of this contest have tallied more than 75 acquisitions and received greater than $12.5 billion in investments by some of the largest tech companies and entrepreneurs in the world.”

The contest kicks off at the Moscone Center on April 24 at 12:00 PM PT and winners will be announced by 3:00 PM the same day. For more information regarding RSA Conference 2023, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa.

