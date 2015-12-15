JB Poindexter & Co Reveals line-up for NTEA Work Truck Week 2023

March 8 press conference “Driving Innovation Together”

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DrivingInnovationTogether–JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO) business units will showcase their latest innovations at NTEA Work Truck Week, March 7 – 10, 2023 in Indianapolis, IN (Booth #801).

JBPCO encompasses the most well-known, first-class commercial truck upfits and vehicles from Morgan Truck Body, Morgan Olson and Reading Truck. In addition, Masterack is the pioneer of the commercial upfitting space and LEER Group is the largest manufacturer of truck cap covers in North America.

During the press conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:40 p.m. JB Poindexter & Co CEO and Chairman John B. Poindexter; President and COO Norb Markert; and EAVX COO and General Manager Mark Hope will introduce the latest concepts, innovations and evolving projects from its business units.

“Our theme at Work Truck Week this year is Driving Innovation Together,” says Hope. “It underscores our commitment to collaboration between our business units, chassis partners and technology innovators. And, it serves as a constant reminder to listen to the voice of our customers so we can better understand real-world problems and design real-world solutions.”

New technologies, proof-of-concept bodies, and upfits for electric chassis will be showcased at JBPCO booth #801. Highlights from each business unit include:

Morgan Truck Body, the largest manufacturer of light- and medium- duty freight and refrigerated van and truck bodies in North America:

Project “NEO” a proof-of-concept dry freight body

Class 4 Parcel Van Full-Height Walk-through

Self-contained Roadside Assistance Vehicle (RAV)

Morgan Olson, North America’s leading producer of walk-in step vans:

Proxima Class 5 last-mile delivery vehicle

Proxima Class 2B last-mile delivery vehicle

Reading Truck’s award-winning utility and service truck bodies:

New Contractor Body – the newest addition to Reading’s line-up

Introduction of the Project ZEVx, a concept vehicle between EAVX and ZEVx

Masterack, the industry leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality products for commercial-grade van and pickup cargo management solutions:

EV-ready upfit solutions for lighter, durable storage that maximizes payload

New line of folding shelves displayed in a Morgan PVW truck body and a Ford Transit van

Leer, the leading manufacturer of truck caps in North America:

100SCC Commercial Fiberglass cap with fully flush side doors, solar power, camera integration and proximity-based keyless entry

“With the commercial transportation industry placing greater emphasis on electrification and sustainability, the demand for work trucks, daily rentals and delivery trucks has exploded as well as the demand for EV-focused fleets,” says Hope. “We are proud to announce that EAVX and Morgan Truck Body have been recognized as industry leaders focused on customer solutions for the transition to zero-emission freight transportation, and are the focus of the public broadcasting television segment Viewpoint, hosted by actor Dennis Quaid.”

The segment is being broadcast nationally throughout 2023 and can be seen here. For more information on all the JB Poindexter & Co business units, visit www.jbpoindexter.com.

ABOUT JB POINDEXTER & CO

JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO) is a privately-held portfolio of businesses that provide innovative services for commercial trucks, specialty vehicles, upfit and accessory, and manufacturing industries. www.jbpoindexter.com

Contacts

Matt Eul



Director of Marketing, JB Poindexter & Co



641-629-0921 [email protected]