ZEDEDA Announces Dates, Keynote Speakers and Sponsors for ZEDEDA Transform 2023

Kelsey Hightower of Google and Mahadev “Dr. Satya” Satyanarayanan (The Father of Edge Computing) are keynote speakers

This year’s sponsors include VMware, Emerson, Rockwell Automation, SUSE, 5G Open Innovation Lab and LF Edge

Now in its third year, ZEDEDA Transform brings together edge computing and open-source experts to share real-world insights on edge initiatives

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleanEnergy—ZEDEDA, the leader in edge orchestration, today announced details around its annual industry conference, ZEDEDA Transform, set to take place on March 16. The free virtual event is open to the public and aims to equip ZEDEDA customers, partners, and prospects with the knowledge and confidence to fully optimize their edge initiatives.





Mahadev “Dr. Satya” Satyanarayanan, the Carnegie Mellon professor known as “The Father of Edge Computing,” will deliver the opening keynote, and Kelsey Hightower, the principal developer advocate at Google Cloud, will give the mid-day keynote. The general session also includes a fireside chat titled “The Pitfalls of Edge Security” with Brian Partridge (research director, applied infrastructure & DevOps and Internet of Things, 451 Research).

This year, some of the biggest names in edge, open source and IoT have joined as sponsors, including VMware, Emerson, Rockwell Automation, SUSE, Everguard, 5G Open Innovation Lab, Avassa, Lanner, LF Edge, Nubix and Pratexo.

“The third year of ZEDEDA Transform will be the biggest yet,” said ZEDEDA founder and CEO Said Ouissal, who will open the event with a talk on the state and future of edge computing. “Kelsey Hightower and Dr. Satya are two of the most inspiring figures in the industry, and we’ve got experts lined up throughout the day with actionable tips and recommendations on how to get the most from your edge initiatives.”

Along with the general session, ZEDEDA Transform offers tracks with sessions for both technical and business-oriented participants. Featured sessions in the technical track include:

Digital Twin, with Rob Tiffany (principal, Digital Insights), James Teal (director, system architecture cloud & edge, Rockwell Automation) and Mahyar (Matt) Mohajer (digital program manager, production systems, SLB)

Does Edge Require the Cloud?, with Steve Mullaney (president and CEO, Aviatrix), Marilyn Basanta (senior director, product management, edge computing, VMware), and Leonard Lee (founder and managing director, neXt Curve)

Featured sessions in the business track include:

Trends and Challenges of Industrial IoT, with Chantal Polsonetti (vice president of advisory services, ARC Advisory Group) and Travis Cox (chief technology evangelist, Inductive Automation)

Lessons Learned from Real-World Edge Deployments, with Peter Rake (chief product owner, Switch Automation), Dan Feldhusen (head of data, global AI and machine learning solutions, Atos) and Obinna Ilochonwu (chief software architect – production (assets, oilfield, IoT), SLB)

Edge Investment Landscape, with Jim Brisimitzis (founder and general partner, 5G Open Innovation Lab), Robert Bartlett (senior managing director, Guggenheim Securities) and Juan Muldoon (partner, Energize Ventures)

The online event begins at 8 a.m. PDT/11 a.m. EDT and wraps up at 2:30 p.m. PDT/5:30 p.m. EDT on March 16. The previous evening (March 15), ZEDEDA will host an in-person happy hour. To register and get more information on the schedule and speakers, go to zededa.vfairs.com.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA makes edge computing effortless, open, and intrinsically secure — extending the cloud experience to the edge. ZEDEDA reduces the cost of managing and orchestrating distributed edge infrastructure and applications while increasing visibility, security and control. ZEDEDA delivers a distributed, cloud-native edge management and orchestration solution, simplifying the security and remote management of edge infrastructure and applications at scale.

ZEDEDA ensures extensibility and flexibility by utilizing an open partner ecosystem with a robust app marketplace and leveraging an open architecture from the Linux Foundation. ZEDEDA delivers instant time to value, has thousands of nodes under management and is backed by world-class investors with teams in the United States, Germany and India. For more information, visit www.ZEDEDA.com.

