Journey Medical Corporation to Announce Year End 2022 Financial Results on March 29, 2023

Company to host conference call to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update on March 29, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DERM), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced the Company will release its year end 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Journey Medical management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Journey Medical conference call. Participants can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10175797/f5f355fdea. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the News and Events page of the Investors section of Journey Medical’s website, www.journeymedicalcorp.com, and will remain available for replay for approximately 30 days after the conference call.

About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is focused on identifying, acquiring, developing and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets eight products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology’s most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com.

Company Contact:
Jaclyn Jaffe
Journey Medical Corporation
(781) 652-4500
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
Tony Plohoros
6 Degrees
(908) 591-2839
[email protected]

Related Stories

Rakovina Therapeutics Receives Funding to Accelerate Development of Novel Cancer Therapies

Altamira Therapeutics’ SemaPhore Delivery Platform Shows Significant Synergis-tic Effects of ZBTB46 mRNA with PD1 Immunotherapy in Control of Tumor Growth in Animal Model

Tenax Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Use of IV Levosimendan in Pulmonary Hypertension with Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF)

Acer Therapeutics Announces Data Presented at Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders Annual Meeting Identifying Preferred Urea Cycle Disorder Treatment Attributes

Panbela Announces Issuance of New Patent in Japan; Patent is for Claims of a Novel Process for the Production of SBP-101

Inozyme Pharma Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Highlights

You may have missed

Journey Medical Corporation to Announce Year End 2022 Financial Results on March 29, 2023

Rakovina Therapeutics Receives Funding to Accelerate Development of Novel Cancer Therapies

Altamira Therapeutics’ SemaPhore Delivery Platform Shows Significant Synergis-tic Effects of ZBTB46 mRNA with PD1 Immunotherapy in Control of Tumor Growth in Animal Model

Tenax Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Use of IV Levosimendan in Pulmonary Hypertension with Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF)

Acer Therapeutics Announces Data Presented at Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders Annual Meeting Identifying Preferred Urea Cycle Disorder Treatment Attributes

error: Content is protected !!