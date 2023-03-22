U.S. Navy Chooses Yellowbrick, Sunsets IBM Netezza

Yellowbrick selected for exemplary ease of migration, performance, and providing a pathway to the cloud

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datamanagement–Yellowbrick Data, the leading cloud data warehouse vendor, today announced that the U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) has selected Yellowbrick to accelerate its data modernization strategy comprised of selecting the best IBM Netezza alternative that also embraces their migration to the cloud.

“As a sanctioned provider of business intelligence services for the Department of Defense (DoD), the Navy contracted JMA Resources to help them analyze current market offerings to find the best provider to support their migration strategy. The goal was to find a provider that could ensure the migration of 1+ petabytes of data with multiple ETL streams and front-end reporting tools,” said Asim Aziz, CTO of JMA Resources, an 8(a) Certified Business. “After stringent reviews and testing, I’m happy to report Yellowbrick will deliver all we were looking for and more.”

Since the company’s formation in 2014, the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse has gained recognition as the simplest, most compatible upgrade for the IBM Netezza base. NAVSUP’s rigorous evaluation of Yellowbrick also demonstrated:

Increased performance of ETL ingestion and reporting speeds,

A greener appliance that consumes less electricity and has a smaller footprint,

A notable increase in data ingest speeds and faster processing times, and

A unified user experience: no distinction between cloud and on-premises.

“We’re proud to see that our technology passed the test for the U.S. Navy,” said Neil Carson, CEO of Yellowbrick. “This win demonstrates Yellowbrick as not only a natural successor to Netezza, but for large-scale enterprises across industries that demand a modern cloud data warehouse with elastic scale on-demand, no security compromises, and no unpredictable, out-of-control costs inherent to competing solutions.”

About JMA Resources, Inc.

JMA Resources, Inc. is an 8(a), minority-owned, Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business that facilitates cutting edge solutions to complex business problems. Our team of talented personnel leverages both proven and emerging technologies to meet our client’s needs, providing true innovation in functional analysis and technological design. Learn more about JMA Resources at www.jmares.com

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data Warehouse is a modern, elastic data warehouse with separate storage and compute that runs in the cloud and on-premises. Yellowbrick enables large-scale enterprises to eliminate complexity, reduce risk, and predict and control costs by running all their data anywhere, across multi-cloud and on-premises instances.

Yellowbrick allows enterprises to run complex queries on live data at petabyte scale in their own cloud account, while supporting high concurrency with fast, interactive query response to customers’ most challenging business questions. Yellowbrick Data, based on the Distributed Data Cloud architecture, was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Learn more at yellowbrick.com and visit us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

