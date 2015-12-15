KBRA Releases Research – State Vaping Taxes: Collections Not as High as Envisioned

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases research examining the trends in U.S. state vaping tax collections, as well as the measures these states have taken to cash in on the growing popularity of the e-cigarette market.

E-cigarette and vape devices have continued to gain popularity in recent years, largely due to health concerns around traditional cigarettes, smoking cessation initiatives, and rising youth consumption. U.S. product sales for e-cigarettes are estimated at $7.4 billion annually. Capitalizing on this trend, many states and local governments have implemented taxes on these tobacco alternatives. Despite high expectations, the total tax revenue from these products remains small relative to tobacco taxes—and even smaller as a percentage of budget. This KBRA report provides an overview of the e-cigarette/vape market, examines different forms of taxation by state, and assesses the limitations of these taxes in bolstering state budgets, as well as the possibility for future federal regulation.

Key Takeaways

While the number of states that have implemented e-cigarette and vape device taxes has grown, these tax revenues represent only a small fraction of the traditional cigarette market size, and vaping tax collections still contribute a negligible percentage of current governmental revenues for U.S. states.

Taxation methods vary among states and localities due to the uniqueness of vaping and tobacco alternative products.

While a vapor excise tax regime could provide additional sources of revenue for states and localities, there are concerns surrounding states relying on these revenues as long-term solutions to close their budget gaps.

Increased federal regulations on vapor products, as well as the implementation of a federal excise tax, are probable in the years to come, which could potentially curb usage and associated tax revenue collections at the state level.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publication

About KBRA



KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Mallory Yu, Analyst



+1 (646) 731-1380



[email protected]

Michael Taylor, Senior Director



+1 (646) 731-3357



[email protected]

Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director



+1 (646) 731-2347



[email protected]

Business Development Contacts

Bill Baneky, Managing Director



+1 (646) 731-2409



[email protected]

James Kissane, Senior Director



+1 (213) 806-0026



[email protected]