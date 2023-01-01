Medallia Named the Leader in Customer Feedback Management Platforms

Independent Research Firm report says Medallia “breaks away from competition with depth and breadth of offering”

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced it has been recognized as the Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Feedback Management, Q1 2023. This report evaluated nine service providers based on 31 criteria within the categories of Current Offering and Strategy. Forrester states in the report that Medallia “breaks away from competition with depth and breadth of offering.”

Medallia received the highest scores in Current Offering and Strategy of all vendors evaluated. The report notes that, “One of Medallia’s taglines is ‘Enterprise-Grade Everything,’ and the company lives up to that promise in virtually every area we assessed.” Medallia earned the top score possible in 24 of 31 criteria, including:

Solicited Feedback Mechanisms

Sharing and Unifying Data

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Speech Analytics

CX Measurement and Analysis

Dashboards and Reporting

Alerts and Workflows

Customer Journeys

Systemic CX Improvement

Voice of Employee and Voice of Partner

Collaboration and Governance

Scalability

Security & Privacy

Product Vision

Adoption

“Medallia has built the most complete, enterprise-grade platform and continuously sets the pace for innovation,” said Joe Tyrell, CEO at Medallia. “With the customer at the center of the enterprise, organizations can make the right decisions faster, take immediate action, and achieve outstanding results. We are thrilled to be recognized by Forrester as the leader in this customer feedback management evaluation.”

Medallia’s leading customer feedback management platform provides customers with:

– A holistic, real-time understanding of customers, unifying feedback across all journey touchpoints for complete and continuous insight

– Predictive and action-oriented analytics that leverage AI-driven topic and theme analysis to identify customers in need of attention and prescribe the next best action

– Real-time, personalized reporting that puts relevant insights into the hands of every employee from the frontline to the C-Suite, driving industry-leading user engagement and adoption

– An operational framework that can automate actions to resolve individual customer issues and drive systemic improvements

– An enterprise-grade platform that can scale from a single department to a global, organization-wide program with hundreds of thousands of users

To download The Forrester Wave™: Customer Feedback Management, Q1 2023, click here. For more information about Medallia’s leading enterprise experience platform, visit our site at: medallia.com/platform.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the leading enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the mission-critical system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

