The Florida Times-Union Names MedAxiom Number One Small Business For Metro Jacksonville Top Workplaces 2023

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedAxiom, the cardiovascular community’s premier destination for organizational performance solutions, has been named the number one small business (<150 employees) as part of the Metro Jacksonville Top Workplaces 2023 Program. MedAxiom President and CEO Jerry Blackwell, MD, MBA, FACC, also received a leadership award in the small business category for employee confidence in his management of the company.





The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“For more than 20 years, MedAxiom has called Jacksonville home,” said Jerry Blackwell, MD, MBA, FACC, MedAxiom president and CEO. “It is an honor to be recognized as the number one Top Workplace of Jacksonville for the small business category. This award is a reflection of our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and empowerment. Thank you to our extraordinary employees for their dedication to our mission to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health for all.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About MedAxiom



MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology Company, is the cardiovascular community’s premier source for organizational performance solutions. MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of hundreds of cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians and revenue cycle experts, and dozens of industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience.

For additional information, visit medaxiom.com.

About Energage



Making the world a better place to work together.TM



Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Contacts

Kim Kaylor



[email protected]