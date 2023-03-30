Launch of Gallagher University: A New Online Entrepreneurial University for Today’s Business World

Melville, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – March 30, 2023) – Gallagher University announces the launch of its new online entrepreneurial university designed for entrepreneurs seeking to start or scale their businesses. The platform offers a wide range of topics that delve into the concepts of health, wealth, and happiness, providing the tools and resources needed to turn an idea into a thriving business.

Created for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs, Gallagher University’s founder, Mark Gallagher, has been in the lending arena for almost 2 decades, developing his skills as a business leader in the mortgage business before the collapse. He adapted to the mortgage crisis with a Short Sale Company and quickly grew it into a multi-divisional Real Estate Company that provided clients with all their real estate needs under one roof. The company expanded into Commercial Real Estate and Business-to-Business services, including Merchant Cash Advances, Factoring, Commercial Refi’s, Credit Repair, Debt Consolidation and more.

Mark’s experience in trying different methods and tactics to achieve sustainable success led him to define a simple, yet powerful method to accomplish everything he set out to do. Since then, he has been articulating skills, concepts, and strategies that go hand in hand with this method and that have enabled him to build a life centered on well-being, happiness and work-life balance. Now, his purpose is to spread his knowledge and offer a tool that becomes a bridge between any point A and a successful life.

Gallagher University offers a comprehensive and supportive learning experience for individuals looking to start or grow their business. The platform provides a select collection of content, including video courses, podcasts, webinars, and articles, as well as a network of industry experts and professionals that students can tap into. Gallagher University also provides opportunities for students to partner with the platform, giving them access to tools, resources, and expertise to help them take their business to the next level.

Mark Gallagher expresses his vision for Gallagher University by stating,

“Our vision is to empower aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams with confidence by providing expert guidance and unwavering support. We strive to be the wind at their back, propelling them forward as they boldly step into the world of entrepreneurship. With our help, they can turn their vision into a thriving business, navigating the ups and downs, and achieving their full potential.”

In conclusion, Gallagher University serves as an innovative online learning platform that provides aspiring and established entrepreneurs with the necessary tools, resources, and support to start and scale their businesses. With a wide range of topics that delve into health, wealth, and happiness, the platform empowers individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in today’s fast-paced business environment.

For further information, visit the following link: https://www.gallagheruniversity.com.

Media Details:

Company Name: Gallagher University

Name: Mark Gallagher

Phone Number: (800) 648-5469

Location: 395 N. Service Road, Suite 112-w, Melville, NY 11747

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.gallagheruniversity.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160542