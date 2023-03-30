LBank Exchange Will List R3 Token (R3T) on March 31, 2023

Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – March 30, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list R3 Token (R3T) on March 31, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the R3T/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 9:00 UTC on March 31, 2023.

R3 Token Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/160545_e8cc2c5174900af2_001full.jpg

By leveraging the power of blockchain technology, R3 Token (R3T) aims to provide a transparent and secure platform that allows people to participate in real estate deals effortlessly. Its native token R3T will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on March 31, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing R3 Token

The real estate industry is undergoing a major transformation, with new technologies and innovations emerging that are changing the way people invest in and manage property. R3 Token (R3T) is at the forefront of this change, leveraging the power of blockchain technology with the aim to create a more accessible, transparent, and equitable real estate market.

R3T strives to be a leading player in the Web3 Real Estate Market and bring its supporters closer to the real estate world. The use of blockchain technology helps to create a decentralized and trustless environment that eliminates the need for intermediaries and eliminates the possibility of fraud or manipulation. This makes the process of participating in real estate deals much easier and more accessible to everyone.

Designed to give people the freedom to participate in real estate deals from anywhere in the world, R3T believes that this level of accessibility will help to democratize blockchain technology and give people the power to make a positive impact on their own lives and the lives of others. By purchasing the R3T token, supporters can benefit from the technological and social advancements made in the real estate sector. They can also help to contribute to the construction of housing units, hotel complexes, and social facilities in the emerging markets of Europe.

In addition to R3T token, there’s also RT Ranch, a program offered by the R3T platform. The program works by allowing participants to pool their resources and invest in real estate projects.

R3T team members come from diverse backgrounds and bring unique skill sets to the table, but they all share the same passion for creating a transparent and secure platform for real estate investments. With its mission to democratize blockchain technology and its vision to support the growth of the real estate sector, R3T believes that it can make a positive impact on the world and create a better future for everyone.

About R3T Token

R3T tokens are the cornerstone of R3T platform, used for transactions and investments in real estate ventures. This token is meant to be used as a means of exchange, allowing users to trade with each other in a secure and fast manner.

In addition to R3T token, there’s also the Ranch Token, which is not tradeable but provides additional benefits to token holders.

Based on BEP-20, R3T has a total supply of 50 million (i.e., 50,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for seed-sale, 5% is provided for private sale, 40% is allocated for RT Ranch, 13% is provided for liquidity, 5% is allocated to the treasury, 6% is provided for the bonus, 1% is allocated to the founder, and the remaining 10% is provided for staking rewards.

R3T token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on March 31, 2023, investors who are interested in R3 Token can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about R3T Token:

Official Website: https://www.r3-token.com

Telegram: https://t.me/R3InterPortal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/R3Token

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/r3_token/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@r3token

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160545