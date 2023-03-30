Omar’s Exotic Birds Opens New Shop in Vista Village, California

Lake Forest, California–(Newsfile Corp. – March 30, 2023) – Omar’s Exotic Birds, a leading breeder and supplier of exotic birds, is proud to announce the opening of its new shop in Vista Village, California. The new store has opened its doors, and it will offer an extensive selection of exotic birds, bird cages, bird food, and other bird-related accessories.

For over 30 years, Omar’s Exotic Birds has been providing high-quality exotic birds to bird lovers across the country. With a strong commitment to animal welfare and customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted source of healthy and happy birds.

Vista Village Shop

The new shop in Vista Village will be a welcome addition to the local community, providing bird enthusiasts with a one-stop shop for all their bird-related needs. Customers can expect to find a wide range of exotic bird species, including macaws, cockatoos, African greys, and many more. The store will also offer a variety of bird cages, from small travel cages to large indoor aviaries, to suit every bird owner’s needs.

In addition to birds and cages, the store will stock a range of bird food and treats, including seeds, pellets, and fresh fruits and vegetables. The store will also offer a selection of bird-related accessories, such as toys, perches, and grooming supplies.

Omar’s Exotic Birds is known for its expert breeding practices, which prioritize the health and well-being of the birds. The company’s founder, Omar Gonzalez, has over 40 years of experience in breeding and caring for birds, and he is committed to providing his customers with healthy and happy birds. All birds sold at the new shop in Vista Village will be fully vaccinated and come with a health guarantee.

The new shop is located in the heart of Vista Village, a bustling shopping and dining destination in northern San Diego County. The store’s interior is designed to provide a comfortable and welcoming environment for both customers and birds. The staff at the new shop are highly trained and knowledgeable about all aspects of bird care, and they are committed to providing exceptional customer service.

Owner Omar Gonzalez

Omar’s Exotic Birds’ new shop in Vista Village is set to become a popular destination for bird enthusiasts in the area. With its extensive selection of exotic birds, bird cages, bird food, and accessories, the store offers everything a bird lover needs to care for their feathered friends.

Contact:

LAKE FOREST

23507 El Toro Rd.

Lake Forest, CA 92630

(949) 472-3962

OMAR GONZALEZ

[email protected]

