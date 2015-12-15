Launch of Virtru Private Keystore Enables Heightened Privacy and Secure Collaboration in the Cloud

Encryption Key Management Solution Gives Customers Full Control of Cloud-Hosted Data

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtru, the global leader in data-centric security and privacy, today announced the immediate availability of the Virtru Private Keystore , allowing organizations to leverage the power of industry-leading cloud collaboration platforms with the confidence that their data is completely private and shielded from their cloud provider.

The Virtru Private Keystore gives businesses a simple way to encrypt their cloud data and store the keys in an environment separate from their cloud provider. It is available for Google Workspace, Google Cloud, and all of Virtru’s products.

Privacy-preserving technology has become a top priority for businesses and individuals alike, as evidenced by Google’s rapid expansion of Client-Side Encryption for Google Workspace and customer-managed encryption keys for Google Cloud . Google has undertaken these efforts to win and retain privacy- and compliance-sensitive customers. Virtru is one of a select number of Google-recommended private encryption key management partners to support these initiatives.

Paris-based HR tech firm, Maki People, uses Virtru as its key management solution provider for Google Cloud, and views the Virtru Private Keystore as a way to build trust with its customers. “The Virtru Private Keystore is super seamless,” said Benjamin Chino, CPO and Co-Founder, Maki People. “Everything is running smoothly. From a customer standpoint, it really makes a difference – they now feel that they’re much more in control, and that Google will not be able to access their data.”

“Safeguarding data privacy and control is our top priority, and the Virtru Private Keystore plays a crucial role in helping us achieve this objective,” said Ali Umana, Network Administrator, Kulite Semiconductor Products, Inc.

Around the world, regulatory requirements continue to tighten. The Virtru Private Keystore helps organizations meet compliance and data sovereignty obligations such as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

“Our customers choose Virtru because our products are easy to use, and they integrate seamlessly with the apps they work in every day,” said Bill Bauman, Product Marketing, Virtru. “The Virtru Private Keystore does that, too. It simplifies key management for our customers and runs seamlessly in the background. It does more than just key exchanges, though: It adds policies to the keys and has audit capabilities. So, everyone can collaborate more confidently in the cloud and have final decision over who can access their data.”

The Virtru Private Keystore supports the full suite of Virtru products, including Virtru for Microsoft Outlook 365 , Virtru for Gmail , Virtru Secure Share , and Virtru Data Protection Gateway , and is a trusted solution for Google Workspace Client-Side Encryption (or CSE, including CSE for Gmail) and Google Cloud External Key Manager (EKM) . It can be deployed in a public or private cloud, or a private or co-hosted data center, and supports hardware security modules (HSM), with additional support for HSM Proxy Connector.

To learn more about the Virtru Private Keystore, visit Virtru’s website .

CONTACT: Contact: Emily Brown REQ on behalf of Virtru [email protected]