LBank Exchange Will List CHICA on March 15, 2023

Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – March 13, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list CHICA on March 15, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CHICA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 5:00 UTC on March 15, 2023.





As a smart beauty blockchain project, CHICA allows users to enjoy beauty services such as waxing and skincare using CHICA Membership and CHICA tokens as a payment method, and aims to create a more streamlined and transparent beauty ecosystem by leveraging the power of blockchain technology. The CHICA token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on March 15, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CHICA

As the global beauty market continues to grow, the global waxing and hair removal market is also growing rapidly. In the case of United States and Europe, demand exceeded 90%, proving the popular value of waxing. However, an integrated beauty platform useful in real life is still nowhere to be found.

CHICA is an innovative concept of a “beauty reward platform” that aims to create a Smart Beauty Blockchain Project based on consumer behavior. It operates CHICA Membership to solve the problems of the membership service used in the existing beauty esthetic industry and to link online and offline sales services with blockchain.

Existing beauty membership service commercializes offline service products provided by stores through step-by-step programs, and then receives prepayment of all amounts for desired products from consumers. Because of this, it was a system that made it difficult to receive a refund if the purchased service product was not used within the period.

However, consumers can use CHICA token to pay for service products used when visiting partners through the CHICA Membership service. In addition, rewards according to the number of uses and amount can be provided in CHICA token. For instance, CHICA platform has a strong partnership with MJ BOUTIQUE, the operator of CHICAGO WAXING, a premium one-stop hair management franchise. This partnership allows consumers to visit MJ BOUTIQUE’s offline stores specializing in beauty services such as waxing and skincare using CHICA Membership and CHICA tokens as a payment method. Additionally, CHICA payment offers users greater discounts and various rewards. This system can be used in the same way when visiting other partners or affiliates in the future.

CHICA’s goal is to create a more streamlined and transparent beauty ecosystem by leveraging the power of blockchain technology. The platform will provide a secure and decentralized environment for participants to engage and collaborate while promoting ethical and sustainable practices in the beauty industry. Overall, CHICA’s innovative approach has the potential to revolutionize the beauty industry by creating a more convenient, trustworthy, and rewarding experience for all stakeholders.

About CHICA Token

CHICA is a token that can be used in a beauty reward platform based on consumer behavior. It is provided not only as a convenient payment method in the beauty aesthetic market, but also as a reward method to receive discounts and rewards, providing consumers with a new and innovative experience.

Based on BEP-20, CHICA has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is allocated for the ecosystem, 25% is provided for token sales, 10% is reserved, 10% is allocated to the team and founder, 5% will be used for marketing, 5% is provided for strategic partners, and the remaining 5% is allocated to advisors.

CHICA token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on March 15, 2023, investors who are interested in CHICA can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

