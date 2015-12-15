LBank Exchange Will List SYL (SYLMYDID) on March 15, 2023

Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – March 13, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list SYL (SYLMYDID) on March 15, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SYLMYDID/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on March 15, 2023.

Enabling users to take control over their digital lives, myDid application provides decentralized identity solutions for secure and frictionless authentication. Its ecosystem uses the token SYL (XSL Labs company) and will soon be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on March 15, 2023, as ‘SYLMYDID’ in order to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

WARNING: Please kindly note that SYL(SYLMYDID) from XSL Labs (myDid app) will be listed on LBank as the trading pair SYLMYDID/USDT instead of SYL/USDT.

Users should note that the SYL/USDT pair on LBank exchange refers to the SYL token from the Korean NFT company SYLTARE.

If you want to invest in SYL from XSL Labs company linked to myDid app, please buy SYLMYDID on LBank exchange (only Lbank exchange concerned).

About myDid application

myDid app provides easy to use, customizable, open solutions for self-sovereign identity, verifiable credentials, and open badges for users and enterprises.

End users can manage one or several digital identities with which they can collect badges and credentials, in a form easy to use and verify. Therefore, this application is a digital identity wallet and because this ID is linked to a smart contract on a public blockchain, it is specifically called a decentralized identity or sovereign identity.

As one of the few applications where users can manage the creation of a decentralized digital identity and the use of verifiable credentials and open badges, myDid app is truly a decentralized solution. Users can register and login to websites with easy phishing-proof authentication, and only necessary and known information are shared. They can consciously choose to share their information with compatible services, in a secure manner, while keeping a history of all their consents. Users will also have the freedom to choose trusted authorities to verify identities and data.

By using myDid mobile application, users keep their identities and verifiable information on themselves. The use of myDid app remains simple, it communicates with the various compatible services just by using simple links users can click on or by using their phone cameras in order to scan QR codes.

Simply put, myDid mobile application gives users better control over their digital identities. It’s used to create a decentralized digital identity for the user and to receive and store personal information locally on the user’s phone in the form of verifiable credentials and open badges. Users can use their information to easily interact with web services to sign in, register, sign documents, etc. In theory, myDid application is compatible with services using the same standards, and the team is in touch with companies interested in supporting these new technologies.

About SYL Token (called SYLMYDID on LBank exchange)

SYL will be used to issue verifiable credentials, to access services inside the myDid app ecosystem, and as a payment gateway to simplify and standardize exchanges within an ecosystem that many countries will be able to use, in various currencies. When third-party applications use the myDid ecosystem, a library can be set up with the possibility of purchasing these applications or services with the SYL token.

Based on BEP-20, SYL has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e., 10,000,000,000) tokens. An escrow account was created in order to release a certain amount of SYL through a smart contract that respects fixed rules. A maximum of 60,000,000 SYL per month can be released and this process can be repeated until the total 10 billion tokens are in circulation. For the sake of total transparency, the escrow account as well as its immutable operating rules are available for consultation by the public.

SYL token, called SYLMYDID on LBank exchange, will be listed at 10:00 UTC on March 15, 2023 and investors can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

