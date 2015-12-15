LBank Exchange Will List MongolNFT Coin (MNFT) on March 15, 2023

Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – March 14, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list MongolNFT Coin (MNFT) on March 15, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MNFT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on March 15, 2023.

Solving the challenges facing Mongolian artists, MongolNFT builds the premier marketplace for authentic Mongolian NFTs. Its native token MongolNFT Coin (MNFT) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on March 15, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing MongolNFT

In recent years, the world of NFT has picked up steam. However, due to the lack of proper NFT market infrastructure and systematic information about NFTs in Mongolia, the only way for Mongolian content creators and artists to step into the game is solely through foreign NFT marketplaces.

To tackle these issues and provide a boundless potential of NFTs to Mongolians, the first Mongolian NFT marketplace, MongolNFT, was launched. The platform provides not only a place for users to buy and sell digital artworks, but also another avenue for influencers and content creators by offering them a unique way of marketing their exclusive content and engaging with their fanbases.

As a legitimate entity, MongolNFT makes legally valid contracts with the creators along with strict rules intended to prevent any possible copyright violation. The purchasers in the MongolNFT marketplace, therefore, face no conflict on ownership validation. Furthermore, MongolNFT offers Mongolian artists and content creators various ways to reach the world wide audience by facilitating the marketing exposure as a single flow from the marketplace.

In terms of technical aspects, the authentication of any work of art or content on the MongolNFT marketplace is compiled into the blockchain system with a unique smart contract number protecting both the creator and the buyer from potential counterfeit and copyright issues. The platform also provides the artists and creators with a variety of MultiChain options to choose from, on whichever system they want to create their work.

In addition to the NFT marketplace and unique NFT collectibles, MongolNFT will also provide other products and services such as streaming music without boundaries, gaming with play-to-earn, the first multi-layer capital city built in the metaverse, DAO, DeFi, and more.

About MNFT Token

MongolNFT Coin (MNFT) is the utility and governance token of MongolNFT platform. It can be used in MongolNFT marketplace to buy and sell NFTs, video streaming platform with NFT access, gaming, and metaverse investment. And any features, additions, roadmap, etc. of MongolNFT platform will be decided by MNFT holders based on the DAO.

Based on ERC-20, MNFT has a total supply of 400 billion (i.e., 400,000,000,000) tokens, of which 35% is provided for private/public IEO, 5% will be used for marketing, 10% is allocated for business development and partnership, 5% is provide for DeFi, 30% is allocated to the team, advisors, and board members,10% is provided for LP, and the remaining 5% is reserved by the company.

MNFT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on March 15, 2023, investors who are interested in the MongolNFT can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

