LBank Exchange Will List Patientory (PTOY) on March 15, 2023

Changing healthcare from the ground up, Patientory (PTOY) leverages the power of blockchain to empower people with actionable data-driven insights for improved health outcomes and well-being. Its native token PTOY will be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on March 15, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Patientory

Patientory is empowering people to take charge of their own health. It’s revolutionizing the way healthcare stakeholders and patients interact and gain access to information, cutting out all layers and processes that currently are stumbling blocks in care coordination.

Patientory centralizes all one’s medical data so they can easily manage and track their healthcare. Medical records data will be safely stored on the PTOYMatrix blockchain network using maximum grade encryption and users will be able to securely locate these data by using their specific credentials from their provider’s patient portal and assign them to their Patientory private key. Through this, users can easily and safely track past, present, and future of their healthcare data.

As a secure health data wallet, Patientory dApp enables users to control their own health data, so they can earn personalized reward based payments to maximize their health. The dApp allows users to customize their activity schedules based on their interests and other plans, and keeps track of the amount of water users drink, because water greatly affects one’s health and well-being in general.

Furthermore, users can get Health Score every day, and along with it, a boost of motivation to get higher and higher scores, which leads to more benefits for the body. Users can even track their body progress by taking photos and upload them to Photo Diary so that they can compare themselves at different times while using the Care Plan.

In addition to providing solution for individual, the secure and encrypted PTOYMatrix is also utilized by Neith to empower medical professionals, healthcare organizations, and employers with actionable insights into healthcare data to improve population health outcomes while engaging patients in the process. With Neith Enterprise Solution, healthcare organization can significantly improve their clinical and financial state.

Patientory understands that involving the patient in data management improves patient satisfaction, healthcare workflow, patient outcomes, and overall health of the organization. Over 10,000 hospital verified electronic medical records are stored and can be viewed via the PTOYMatrix Network. These electronic medical records can be combined with lifestyle data and predictive analytics to generate holistic care plans that take more patient information into account than ever before.

The Data Marketplace built in will eliminate barriers to enhanced patient autonomy and data interoperability, further involving patients in decision-making by securely storing, accessing and transferring healthcare data using the PTOYMatrix blockchain enabled Health Information Exchange and Storage Network.

About PTOY Token

PTOY is a secure utility token based on ERC-20 that grants access to the private permissioned PTOYMatrix blockchain network. It can be used to buy additional storage on applications that use the PTOYMatrix as well as participate in company specific token use cases. It is also used in payments once smart contracts are executed with healthcare insurance companies and serves as a mechanism to regulate value based model metrics.

The founding team will receive a 10% allocation of PTOY, subject to a twelve month holding period. These tokens will serve as long-term incentive for the Patientory founding team. An additional 20% will be allocated to the Patientory Foundation fund to be used for research and development regarding blockchain technology for healthcare use cases.

PTOY token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on March 15, 2023, investors who are interested in Patientory can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

