Lightbits Bolsters Cloud-First Strategy by Joining the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud—Lightbits®, the innovation leader in simple, flexible, and cost-efficient data platform solutions for any cloud, has announced that it has been accepted into the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, a program designed to enable organizations to ideate, develop, grow, and scale their offering on the Azure cloud platform by providing the necessary resources for every stage of their cloud-first journey.

Microsoft Azure is a secure and compliant cloud platform trusted by organizations small and large, including 95% of Fortune 500 companies. As a member of the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, Lightbits will optimize its cloud solution so that organizations running on or planning to migrate their IO-intensive workloads to Azure can do so with the confidence that it’s on a scalable, efficient, and highly performant platform.

The Lightbits Cloud Data Platform on Azure delivers agility, flexibility, high performance, and predictable and lower costs enabling migration of transactional and other latency-sensitive workloads to the cloud. The software-defined scalable architecture allows dynamic scaling of storage performance and capacity with consistently low latency and works within most orchestration environments such as Kubernetes, VMware or OpenStack. It offers the ability to provision high-performance persistent volumes to applications, protecting data from failures, while at the same time offering the rich data services enterprise IT organizations desire. Lightbits is easy to use, plugging directly into Azure Virtual Machines (VMs), and supports hybrid deployments offering the flexibility to port the license between on-premises storage servers and Azure storage-optimized VMs.

“Prior to Lightbits, organizations supporting IO-intensive applications such as SQL and NoSQL databases had two options to achieve their performance requirements on Azure: use VMs with local NVMe devices or scale out the VMs and provision more cloud-native storage. Neither option was ideal since it lacked data protection at the storage level and significantly increased overall costs,” said Kam Eshghi, Co-Founder and CSO at Lightbits. “If performance, cost, scale, or data services were limiting factors for organizations migrating their storage-intensive workloads to Azure, Lightbits removes all of those constraints and offers a better cloud experience. I’m confident that our partnership-driven approach and involvement in the Founders Hub will result in a well-architected complete data platform for Azure.”

