Merit Awards Announces Winners of Its Telecom Awards

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Telecom. The Merit Awards for Telecom were judged based on submissions that represent the best in current and next-generation telecom, wireless and mobile solutions.

“There was an overwhelming volume Merit Awards Telecom submissions this year which clearly is a reflection of the innovations and technology advancements the industry has made over the last year,” said Marie Zander, executive director of the Merit Awards. “We congratulate all of this year’s winners and look forward to seeing further progress throughout the year.”

Merit Awards for Telecom winners are:

5G Advancements:



Gold: Segra

Silver: Movandi

Bronze: Qualcomm

AI/Analytics/Automation



Gold: Juniper Networks

Silver: Amazon

Bronze: Amdocs

Apps



Gold: UnfoldLabs – SecureME

Silver: TodayTix

Bronze: Verimatrix

Cloud Services



Gold: 2bcloud

Silver: NIO, Inc.

Devices



Gold: MCE Systems

Silver: Asus Routers

Digital Divide



Gold: GeoLinks

Silver: Qwilt

EDGE Computing



Gold: ZEDEDA

Silver: Edgeconnex

Government



Gold: SOMA Global

Silver: Epirus Inc.

IoT



Gold: Quectel

Silver: Telit Cinterion

Bronze: Morse Micro

Mobile Tech



Gold: Vodafone Business US Device Lifecycle Management (DLM)

Silver: Clickatell

Bronze: Freshwave

Network Test & Measurement



Gold: Menlo Micro

Silver: Keysight

Next Gen Deployment Wireline



Gold: RtBrick

Next Gen Deployment Wireless



Gold: Segra

Private Wireless Network



Gold: Federated Wireless

Security



Gold: Fidelis Cybersecurity

Silver: Axiado

Bronze: Intelligent Waves’ GRAYPATH Secure Communication Solution

Tech4Good



Gold: Quectel

Silver: BT

