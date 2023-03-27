Merit Awards Announces Winners of Its Telecom Awards
IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Telecom. The Merit Awards for Telecom were judged based on submissions that represent the best in current and next-generation telecom, wireless and mobile solutions.
“There was an overwhelming volume Merit Awards Telecom submissions this year which clearly is a reflection of the innovations and technology advancements the industry has made over the last year,” said Marie Zander, executive director of the Merit Awards. “We congratulate all of this year’s winners and look forward to seeing further progress throughout the year.”
Merit Awards for Telecom winners are:
5G Advancements:
Gold: Segra
Silver: Movandi
Bronze: Qualcomm
AI/Analytics/Automation
Gold: Juniper Networks
Silver: Amazon
Bronze: Amdocs
Apps
Gold: UnfoldLabs – SecureME
Silver: TodayTix
Bronze: Verimatrix
Cloud Services
Gold: 2bcloud
Silver: NIO, Inc.
Devices
Gold: MCE Systems
Silver: Asus Routers
Digital Divide
Gold: GeoLinks
Silver: Qwilt
EDGE Computing
Gold: ZEDEDA
Silver: Edgeconnex
Government
Gold: SOMA Global
Silver: Epirus Inc.
IoT
Gold: Quectel
Silver: Telit Cinterion
Bronze: Morse Micro
Mobile Tech
Gold: Vodafone Business US Device Lifecycle Management (DLM)
Silver: Clickatell
Bronze: Freshwave
Network Test & Measurement
Gold: Menlo Micro
Silver: Keysight
Next Gen Deployment Wireline
Gold: RtBrick
Next Gen Deployment Wireless
Gold: Segra
Private Wireless Network
Gold: Federated Wireless
Security
Gold: Fidelis Cybersecurity
Silver: Axiado
Bronze: Intelligent Waves’ GRAYPATH Secure Communication Solution
Tech4Good
Gold: Quectel
Silver: BT
The 2023 Merit Awards for Communications is now open.
About Merit Awards
Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com
Contacts
Merit Awards
[email protected]