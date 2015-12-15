MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.35 per Share

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular cash dividend for the first quarter of 2023 of $0.35 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on April 28, 2023, to common stockholders of record on March 31, 2023.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a leading specialty finance company that invests in and finances residential mortgage assets. MFA invests, on a leveraged basis, in residential whole loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other real estate assets. Through its subsidiaries, MFA also originates and services business purpose loans for real estate investors. MFA is an internally-managed, publicly-traded real estate investment trust.

