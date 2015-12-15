YuJa, Inc. Announces Agreement with Concordia University Texas to Deploy YuJa Enterprise Video Platform Sitewide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc., a leader in ed-tech solutions, announces an agreement with Austin-based Concordia University Texas to provide a comprehensive video and media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution campuswide. YuJa will replace VidGrid, the institution’s former video enterprise learning and development platform, which is phasing out its education offering.

The institution was seeking a platform that integrated with its learning management system, Blackboard, and that provided recording, editing, commenting, captions, video quizzing, direct link and embed codes, and a way to replace videos after editing. In addition to these features, Concordia University Texas will benefit from comprehensive analytics, gradebook integration, and other user-friendly features that enable instructors to create engaging, interactive content.

“We are excited for Concordia University Texas to get started using the YuJa Video Platform to see how simple, yet powerful it is for everyone – from administrators to instructors and students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Our goal is to make the transition seamless, and our teams are experienced at helping institutions with the migration process from start to finish.”

Based in Austin, Concordia University Texas is a regionally accredited institution of higher education, offering undergraduate and graduate degrees through a variety of delivery methods, including online and accelerated learning. A privately held, liberal arts university, Concordia University Texas is affiliated with The Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod. It is a member of the highly respected Concordia University System, in which more than 36,000 students are enrolled nationwide.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

