New laser scanner delivered to Terranet

In November, Terranet commissioned Prevas Development AB to build the first prototype of BlincVision’s laser scanner module. The first prototype has now been delivered to Terranet. This is an important step towards the complete pre-production prototype for the BlincVision system.

“This means that we can now test and evaluate our eye-safe scanner prototype in our lab in Lund, which is a crucial step towards integrating this scanner into the pre-production prototype of BlincVision”, says Nihat Kücük, CTO.

The scanner continuously emits multiple short-pulsed laser beams in front of the vehicle, sweeping hundreds of lines per beam and second. Each nanosecond laser pulses in the near-infrared light spectrum and is deflected by a micromechanical mirror. The scanner operates in CLASS-1 eye-safe mode and emits structured light patterns following a deterministic sweep pattern. Terranet’s product BlincVision consists of three different components: the above mentioned laser scanner module, two sensor modules, and a compute module.

“I’m really proud to be able to present this news update today. The market is eagerly waiting for BlincVision. The fact that we now have this laser scanner in our lab makes me confident that we will be ready to test a pre-production prototype of BlincVision in a car during 2023”, says Magnus Andersson, CEO.

The development of BlincVision is on track, and this is a major milestone delivered according to plan. With the new laser scanner, Terranet takes another important step towards completing a pre-production prototype that can be tested on vehicles and demonstrated to Tier1 suppliers and OEMs.

