New Qualtrics Frontline Care Solutions Empower Customer Service Agents and Managers with Qualtrics AI and Real-Time Data

New Qualtrics Frontline Agent Coaching helps managers build stronger teams with automated coaching, so they can deliver better service experiences and drive down operational costs

Qualtrics Frontline Team Assist captures and analyzes all of an agent’s calls, providing managers and agents a complete picture of their performance and more impactful feedback and training

Bad customer experiences put 8% of revenue at risk every year

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#X4—QUALTRICS X4 — Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced new purpose-built solutions that leverage the power of Qualtrics AI and real-time analytics to boost agent effectiveness, deliver better customer support across the frontline and drive down operational costs. These solutions are powered by Qualtrics’ unique ability to collect data from every human and digital touchpoint on the frontline and apply Qualtrics AI to surface points of friction, and trigger real-time action and coaching based on this unique combination of sentiment, behavioral and operational feedback.

Frontline employees are often the first and only human point of contact between a company and their customers. The agents can make or break the customer experience, and a single bad experience can have a major impact on the bottom line. According to the XM Institute, these bad experiences cost companies an average of 8% of their annual revenue, so it’s critical that they get their frontline experiences right.

At the same time, new research from Qualtrics shows that frontline care employees are struggling under increased workloads, while agents say customers have become more rude over the past year. Forty-one percent feel emotionally drained from their work and about one-third (34%) of frontline employees say they aren’t even asked to provide input on improving business processes.

“Frontline agents need every possible advantage to resolve customer issues the first time and do so in a way that builds loyalty,” said Qualtrics President of Product and Engineering Brad Anderson. “Qualtrics is giving agents AI-powered insights and real-time coaching to resolve issues faster and with more empathy. Additionally, we’re empowering contact center managers with a personalized coaching portal so they can provide the most impactful feedback and training opportunities to get the best out of each individual.”

Qualtrics AI-Powered Coaching Helps Agents Resolve Issues Faster, With More Empathy

New Qualtrics Frontline Agent Coaching extends the power of Qualtrics Real-Time Agent Assist and gives agents post-call coaching and performance insights. Real-Time Agent Assist is powering every contact center interaction with Qualtrics AI and machine learning, analyzing every call to uncover the intent, emotion and intensity behind people’s words, so agents have the right resources at their fingertips and can quickly resolve customer issues without putting them on hold.

Now, with Frontline Agent Coaching, agents automatically receive insights on their performance once the call is over and coaching on how to improve their performance. Agents can track their performance across several key metrics, access coaching plans, connect to their learning management system of choice and review their On-the-Spot Rewards earned through excellent service.

Empowering Managers to Deliver More Effective Feedback to Increase Agent Performance and Build Trust

The care experience isn’t limited to agents on the frontline. Managing agents and helping them be productive is an increasingly important business priority, but frontline managers often lack the resources they need to keep agents engaged and effective. New Qualtrics Frontline Team Assist captures and analyzes all of an agent’s calls, rather than just a sample of two or three per week, and uses Qualtrics AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to surface key insights on their performance. By putting it all into a single 360-degree view for managers, Qualtrics’ new solution makes it easy for managers to coach and support agents.

Frontline Team Assist helps improve agent performance at scale. Managers can take snippets of calls in which an agent excelled and automatically share them with the larger team as an example of success. This allows managers to give accurate feedback representative of an agent’s actual work instead of a small sample, leading to better performance and more trust between agents and managers.

Availability

Frontline Team Assist and Frontline Agent Coaching are available today in private beta and will be generally available in the first half of 2023.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software provider that helps organizations quickly identify and resolve points of friction across all digital and human touchpoints in their business – so they can retain their best customers and employees, protect their revenue, and drive profitability. More than 18,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics’s advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle, and operates out of 28 offices globally. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contacts

Tyler Petersen, Qualtrics



[email protected]