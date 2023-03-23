nference Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Company to demonstrate its award-winning nSights platform at the 2023 ViVE conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nference, Inc., a science-first software company transforming healthcare by making biomedical data computable, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the 2023 World’s Most Innovative Companies for its AI-driven software platform delivering insights to accelerate development of therapeutics and diagnostics for life sciences companies. The award highlights businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Fast Company as one of the world’s most innovative companies this year,” said Robert Groebel, Vice President, Marketing and Communication, nference. “nference was founded with a vision to transform decades of rich and predominantly unstructured data captured in electronic medical records into powerful software solutions. This award further validates the importance of our mission to provide researchers with the information and insights needed to discover and accelerate the next generation of personalized diagnostics and treatments for patients worldwide.”

The nference nSights software platform makes real-world data available across multiple data modalities (clinical, molecular, and imaging). The AI-powered technology enables data exploration, hypothesis generation, analytics, and data science capabilities, including algorithm development, for users of all backgrounds. nSights provides a longitudinal, 360-degree view of each patient by leveraging an ensemble of biomedical information, such as electronic health records, electrocardiograms, radiology images and more.

The company’s collaborations with major academic medical centers, leading biopharma and medical device companies, and diagnostic firms are a key milestone toward developing a unique federated network that will accelerate research, drive new therapeutic and diagnostic discoveries, and fuel the creation of new ventures in global healthcare.

Studies utilizing nSights have been leveraged to inform nearly 10 salient public health policy decisions. The company’s research helped inform the CDC about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, and was recognized by the UK Parliament, alongside other government agencies, after the White House presented nference’s data, recommending booster vaccines for the public. The company also announced a new research partnership with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study SARS-CoV-2 viral sequences using its advanced software technology.

nference will also be exhibiting and demonstrating its nSights platform at the 2023 ViVE conference in Nashville, March 26-29, at booth #2603. Click here for more details.

About nference

Through its powerful technology platform and software, nference is transforming health care by making biomedical knowledge computable. Its partnership with major academic medical centers empowers nference to synthesize decades of institutional knowledge, producing real-world evidence (RWE) in real time by converting large amounts of de-identified data into deep insights to advance discovery and development of diagnostics and therapeutics. Its proprietary AI-enabled software platform, nSights, harnesses the power of federated learning to accelerate life sciences research, development, and clinical care in significant ways, including biomarker discovery and validation, RWE generation leveraging real-world data, early disease detection, public health policy generation and validation, and more. nference is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. Follow nference on LinkedIn and Twitter. Visit us at www.nference.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

