NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S – Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2023

Company announcement no. 7 – 23
8 March 2023

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S – Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2023

The Annual General Meeting of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S will be held on Thursday, 30 March 2023, at 10:00 am (CEST) at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting including Appendix 1 is attached.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                     +45 42 12 80 99
[email protected]
Thomas Junker Jensen, Group General Counsel  +45 51 68 03 73
[email protected]

Attachments

NTG Annual General Meeting 2023 – notice to convene incl. Appendix 1

Attachments

Related Stories

CUNY’s Brooklyn College Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve More Than 15,000 Students Campuswide

Welcome to the New Era of Experience Management: Qualtrics XM for Frontlines

Powered by Experience iD, Qualtrics Frontline Innovations Bring Digital Behavioral Data Natively to the World’s Leading Experience Management Platform

New Qualtrics Frontline Care Solutions Empower Customer Service Agents and Managers with Qualtrics AI and Real-Time Data

CADTH Recommends Reimbursement for BioCryst’s ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) for the Routine Prevention of Attacks in Hereditary Angioedema Patients in Canada

NKGen Biotech Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board to Drive its Pipeline Strategy for Natural Killer Cell Therapies Targeting Neurodegenerative Diseases

You may have missed

CUNY’s Brooklyn College Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve More Than 15,000 Students Campuswide

Welcome to the New Era of Experience Management: Qualtrics XM for Frontlines

Powered by Experience iD, Qualtrics Frontline Innovations Bring Digital Behavioral Data Natively to the World’s Leading Experience Management Platform

New Qualtrics Frontline Care Solutions Empower Customer Service Agents and Managers with Qualtrics AI and Real-Time Data

CADTH Recommends Reimbursement for BioCryst’s ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) for the Routine Prevention of Attacks in Hereditary Angioedema Patients in Canada

error: Content is protected !!