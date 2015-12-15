Springboard Selected as Education Partner for Walmart’s Live Better U™ Program

Online Learning Platform has Created over $1B in Earnings for Alumni and will Extend Its Reach Through Tailored Upskilling & Reskilling Programs in High-Growth Tech and Data Careers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Springboard, an industry-leading online learning platform preparing students for in-demand careers through comprehensive, mentor- and instructor-led programs, announced today it has been selected by Walmart to offer tailored upskilling and reskilling programs through Live Better U™(LBU), their education benefit program offered at no cost to 1.5 million Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in the US. Springboard will offer courses in data analytics, software development, and data driven strategic thinking.

“Walmart is a leader in career-driven development and we are thrilled to partner with them to deliver high quality education to their associates,” said Gautam Tambay, CEO and co-founder of Springboard. “Walmart and Springboard are both committed to ensuring that non-traditional students, regardless of their background, can build in-demand skill sets — helping them find new career paths, grow their earnings, and increase their economic security. Springboard graduates have earned over $1 billion in post-graduation salary since 2016, and this partnership will help us accelerate and extend that impact, which is particularly important in the current economic climate.”

Programs will be offered through Springboard for Business, which focuses on the development of employees at Fortune 500 companies through unique, cohort-based, human-guided programs that combine 1-on-1 mentorship with live and instructor-led sessions. Walmart associates who complete these programs will receive practical experience and guidance in solving real-world problems through company-specific projects.

Data Analytics focuses on technical data skills, including connecting data in SQL and visualizing data using Python, paired with critical problem-solving and communication skills that transform data into performance-driven results.

Software Development covers key aspects of front-end development, including HTML, CSS and Javascript, while applying skills to real-world, self-designed projects for a standout portfolio.

covers key aspects of front-end development, including HTML, CSS and Javascript, while applying skills to real-world, self-designed projects for a standout portfolio. Data Driven Strategic Thinking has been uniquely developed for large enterprise partners and covers data literacy, strategic thinking and influential communication skills, so graduates can solve business problems faster with long-term, data-driven nimbleness.

“We are confident that our human-led learning approach, modern curriculum, and cohort-based design will set students up for success,” said Chris Duchesne, General Manager of Springboard for Business. “As we’ve seen with other partners like HP, Sun Life Financial and The North Face, we expect our results-driven approach to translate into greater employee performance, tenure, retention, and satisfaction.”

Walmart’s LBU Program was developed to empower upward career mobility and remove the barriers that often prevent individuals from accessing education. Since launch, more than 89,000 associates have participated in LBU and 15,000 associates have graduated. LBU participants have saved an estimated $333 million in college tuition costs to-date and the company’s commitment to expanding learning and career opportunities was recently highlighted by John Furner, President and CEO, Walmart U.S. in a note to all U.S. associates. The addition of these Springboard programs to the LBU offerings intends to boost the careers of Walmart and Sam’s Club associates through training in some of the most in-demand tech fields. Walmart will pay 100% of the Springboard tuition for its enrolled associates.

“We’re creating a path of opportunity for our associates to grow their careers at Walmart, so they can continue to build better lives for themselves and their families,” said Lorraine Stomski, Senior Vice President of Associate Learning and Leadership at Walmart. “We’re excited to add Springboard to our list of education partners.”

Enrollment for the new programs began earlier this year and classes will start in April. To learn more about Walmart’s Live Better U program and for eligible associates interested in signing up, go to walmart.guildeducation.com.

To learn more about Springboard for Business and if interested in becoming an enterprise partner, please reach out to [email protected] or visit https://learn.springboard.com/business/.

About Springboard

Founded by Parul Gupta and Gautam Tambay in 2013, Springboard is on a mission to transform one million lives through education by 2030. Springboard believes that each student is unique, and needs a learning experience designed to fit their life’s pace, supported by advisors and mentors. More than 20,000 students across 100+ countries have used Springboard to advance their careers through the platform’s comprehensive, mentor-led online learning programs. Graduates have landed jobs with employers like Microsoft, Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Deloitte, Intel, IBM, Salesforce and more.

Through Springboard for Business, the company partners with businesses to bridge skills gaps through learning that prepares functional teams with the most in-demand and essential skills. Students take on relevant, real-world projects that dramatically increase learning momentum, retention and skill application in their jobs. Springboard delivers mentor-led online programs in data driven strategic thinking, software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, UI/UX design, digital marketing, machine learning, tech sales and more. Springboard for Business has empowered corporate teams at Amazon, HP, Visa, and The North Face.

Springboard was recently named one of the 2023 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the world’s most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Springboard is a 2020 Inc. 5000 company based in San Francisco, recently named a Top Workplace for Women by Elpha and a Top 100 Workplace with the Best D&I Initiatives in 2021 by Mogul, and is backed by leading venture capital firms including Telstra Ventures, Vulcan Capital, SJF Ventures, Reach Capital, Pearson Ventures, International Finance Corp., Costanoa Ventures, Learn Capital, and Blue Fog Capital.

About Live Better U

Walmart is committed to helping make retail a place of opportunity: a launching pad for people to acquire the skills and experience needed to succeed in the jobs of today and prepare for the jobs of tomorrow. Through Live Better U, Walmart associates can earn key skills and degrees designed to help grow their career at Walmart. These offerings encourage associates to invest in themselves, help management retain top talent and open new doors in attracting great candidates into our recruiting pools.

