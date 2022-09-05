NTT Electronics starts shipping 140 Gbaud High-performance Coherent DSP

News Highlights:

NTT Electronics leads the industry by adding new DSP to its product portfolio, plans product release in 2H-2023.

New 140 Gbaud digital signal processing LSI (DSP) achieves world’s largest capacity of 1.2 Tbit/s per wavelength

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT Electronics, a leading supplier of coherent Digital Signal Processor (DSP) solutions to system and module manufacturers worldwide, today announced start of 140 Gbaud high-performance coherent DSP (ExaSPEED GAIA) shipment to customers. ExaSPEED GAIA achieves world’s largest transmission capacity of 1.2 Tbit/s per wavelength by utilizing a programmable baud rate of up to 140 Gbaud powered by a flexible coded modulation scheme and advanced 5nm FinFET CMOS process.

“We are excited to add the ExaSPEED GAIA DSP to our product portfolio which cuts the power consumption per bit to half while doubling the baud rate over earlier product offering,” said Satoshi Shigematsu, NTT Electronics General Manager of Broadband System & Device Business Unit. “We believe this high-performance DSP will help our customers offer highly differentiated optical transmission equipment and systems”, he added.

The programmable baud rate can support very fine granularity that enables ExaSPEED GAIA to adapt to a range of links while maximizing spectral efficiency. These include short-reach data center interconnects (DCI), terrestrial metro links with cascaded ROADMs, and ultra-long-haul sub-sea links. Customers can use a wide range of 400G interfaces in 1.2T (3x400GbE) for DCI, 800G (2x400GbE) for metro and 400G (1x400GbE) for sub-sea applications. This capability helps simplify interfaces and optimize Capital/Operational expenditure. Moreover, ExaSPEED GAIA also offers fine capacity tuning in 50G increments to respond to various customer requirements.

Flexible coded modulation is the newly-developed coding scheme to efficiently implement advanced constellation shaping, forward error correction (FEC), and high-order modulation format with high performance and low power. This enables ExaSPEED GAIA to support thousands of operational modes that cover a multitude of customer’s transmission links with high energy efficiency. To enhance the performance, ExaSPEED GAIA employs a number of novel compensation algorithms including nonlinear distortion compensation, adaptive fast state of polarization (SOP) tracking, fast device and transmission characteristics estimation, and ultra-long CD compensation for high-baud rate systems*. The performance of ExaSPEED GAIA can be further optimized by combining it with NTT Electronics’ industry-leading high speed coherent driver module (UHB-CDM).

“We are very impressed with the performance of NTT Electronics’ latest ExaSPEED GAIA DSP,” commented Hideki Matsui, Vice Head of Photonics System Business Unit, Fujitsu Limited. “This revolutionary DSP makes our products more competitive in the market and enables us to offer innovative solutions. It opens up a new ‘terabit era,’ which will be a game changer in our industry,” he added.

“This state-of-the-art DSP, we believe would be key to realize the future information-centric society,” said Akio Goto, General Manager of Photonics Device Development Division, NEC Corporation. He also said, “We are excited to introduce ExaSPEED GAIA in conjunction with CDM in our DWDM products to build diverse, high-throughput and green optical networks.”

* https://group.ntt/en/newsrelease/2022/09/05/220905a.html

