o9 Solutions Recognizes Accenture In Its Inaugural Partner Awards Program

Accenture was awarded for being the largest transformation of the year.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it is honoring Accenture with the Digital Operating Model Award as part of o9’s inaugural Partners Awards program to recognize the largest transformation of the year.

o9 and Accenture have been working on 30+ joint projects across Consumer Goods, Retail, Automotive, Hi-Tech, Telecom, and Energy industries. Since 2016, Accenture has been a significant strategic partner with 300+ certified practitioners.

Through o9’s and Accenture’s strategic partnership, a global food and beverage company embarked on a global integrated business planning transformation. The scope of the project included demand planning, integrated business planning, control tower, as well as incremental capabilities on sustainability and supplier collaboration.

“We are very pleased to receive the Digital Operating Model Award from o9,” says Frank Meuwissen, Accenture’s Supply Chain & Operations Planning and Fulfillment Global Lead. “We see this as recognition of our joint focus to drive value for our clients, via shaping and delivering o9-enabled business transformations.”

“We are honored and recognize Accenture with our first Digital Operating Model award,” says Igor Rikalo, President and COO at o9. “Through our partnership and collaboration with Accenture, we have been successful in offering incredible business planning and operational transformation capabilities. We look forward to what is possible through our continued commitment to providing value to our clients.”

In addition to the Digital Operating Model Award, o9’s annual Partner Awards will highlight the outstanding contributions made by its partner organizations across four additional categories:

The 10x Partner Award, for the fastest-growing partner of the year

The Digital Brain Award, for the best technology partner of the year

The Graph-Cube Award, for the most impactful innovation on the o9 platform

The MVP Award, for the best all-around player in sales and delivery

Recipients of the o9 Partner Awards are selected based on their exceptional performance and collaboration within specific categories. The o9 Partner Awards will continue to be announced prior to the aim10x global conference, which will take place March 28-29, 2023.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

