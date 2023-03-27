Yeahka Limited to Report 2022 Annual Results Announcement on Monday, March 27, 2023

HONG KONG, Mar 15, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Yeahka Limited (“Yeahka” or the “Company”, stock code: 9923.HK), a leading payment-based technology platform in China, today announced that it will report its audited consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Mobile Registration QR Code

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call on March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM Beijing Time (8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time).

Participation Method

1) Please register by clicking the following registration link or use mobile phone to scan the registration QR code.

2) Registered participants will be directed to the link with dial-in numbers and personal PIN code or receive the information via the registered email. (For better call quality, mainland China participants are encouraged to use this method.)

3) Participants can also join the call by using the “Call Me” function and choose the country code and enter their phone numbers then click “Call Me”. This function is not currently available in mainland China.

4) Kindly register at least one working day before the event.

5) Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the personal PIN to join the call.

Registration Link

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIda560765bc674ea8a72c2c153ef194ec

About YEAHKA LIMITED (9923.HK) A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately four hours after the conclusion of the live call, by following replay link:

https://www.yeahka.com/conferencecall

About YEAHKA LIMITED (9923.HK)

Yeahka is a leading payment-based technology platform dedicated to creating value for merchants and consumers. Our goal is to build an independent and scalable commercial digitalized ecosystem to enable seamless, convenient, and reliable payment services to merchants and consumers, and to further expand into serving merchants and consumers with our diversified product portfolio, which now includes (i) in- store e-commerce services, providing consumers with local lifestyle services of great value, and(ii) merchant solutions, enabling merchants to better manage and drive business growth.

For more information, please visit https://www.yeahka.com/

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yeahka Limited

IR team

E-mail: [email protected]

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com