Open Source Software Leader the Eclipse Foundation Previews its Showcase at Embedded World 2023

BRUSSELS, Belgium, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Eclipse Foundation , one of the world’s largest open source software foundations, today announced a preview of what it will be showcasing at this year’s Embedded World Exhibition and Conference, taking place in Nuremberg, Germany from March 14-16. As one of the most highly anticipated technology events in all of Europe, Embedded World offers unprecedented insight into the world of embedded systems, from components and modules to operating systems, hardware and software design, M2M communication, services, and various issues related to complex system design.

This year, the Eclipse Foundation will be showcasing its Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) Working Group and its SDV strategy, a look at open source security for the software supply chain, a spotlight on European Commission research projects on the Cloud-to-Edge continuum, its Eclipse IoT and Edge Native Working Group projects, and an overall educational strategy on how organizations can succeed with open source. The Eclipse Foundation will also be joined in its booth by member company Zettascale, an innovative firm contributing to open source communication middleware (Eclipse Zenoh & Eclipse Cyclone DDS) that underpin next-generation robotics, transportation, and mission-critical applications.

“We’re very excited to be back to this great event in person,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “Embedded World is the ideal event for us, as it matches our growth markets and technical priorities perfectly.”

The Eclipse Foundation intends to provide Embedded World participants with deep insights into the following areas:

Software Defined Vehicle: The SDV Working Group’s mission is to foster collaboration across industries to create an open technology platform for the software defined vehicle of the future. The working group community has chosen a “code first” approach to facilitate more agile and faster time-to-market software development. Meet the thriving SDV community with projects from Bosch, Microsoft, Cariad, T-Systems and more. We will be presenting our projects, and our vision to build a first showcase SDV Distribution.

Security Best Practices for Embedded Systems: The Eclipse Foundation is committed to ensuring the security of its projects’ software supply chain. We have a dedicated security team that focuses on developing and implementing robust security policies and we’re bringing this expertise to Embedded World. Our team is actively involved in providing guidance and education to our projects on the best practices for software security. You’ll have the opportunity to learn about these best practices and how they can benefit your project and community. By promoting and implementing these best practices, we aim to create a secure environment that benefits both our projects and their communities. In addition to providing education and guidance on best practices, our security team also offers a range of services and resources to help our projects maintain the highest level of security.

Eclipse Research and our research projects on Cloud to Edge Continuum: The Eclipse Foundation has been a partner in publicly funded research projects since 2014. We help organizations to successfully create, publish, and sustain an open source software platform, making the results of research projects available for commercial and public exploitation. Visit us to learn more about five ongoing research projects shaping the future of the European Cloud to Edge Continuum:

EuCloudEdgeIoT.eu: Building the European, Cloud, Edge & IoT Continuum for business and research

NEMO: Next Generation Meta Operating System

NEPHELE: A software stack and orchestration framework for the compute continuum

SPADE: Multi-purpose physical-cyber agri-forest drones ecosystem for governance and environmental observation

TRANSACT: Towards safe and secure distributed cyber-physical systems

IoT, Edge Native and Sparkplug: The Eclipse Foundation is the home of over 50 open source projects related to IoT and Edge Computing. From protocol implementations to comprehensive platforms for software updates and device connectivity, our toolkit is the most comprehensive in the industry. Drop by to get an overview or stop for a short demo of key components. We are particularly proud of our Sparkplug open specification, which brings out-of-the-box interoperability to MQTT infrastructure and is on its way to become an ISO/IEC international standard. You will also get to meet Frédéric Desbiens, author of “Building Enterprise IoT Solutions with Eclipse IoT Technologies,” published by Apress in December 2022. Bring your copy and get it signed!

Learn How to Succeed with Open Source: We will present how open source best practices, and how, beyond open source, the Eclipse Foundation enables open collaborations between industry players. This presentation targets more specifically companies that are new to open source and want to understand how to better embrace open source as a strategic advantage.

If your organization is interested in participating in these projects or would like to meet with us at Embedded World conference, please stop by our booth in Hall 4, Booth 4-554, or email us at [email protected]

