PACCAR Recognizes Top Performing Suppliers in North America

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PACCAR utilizes its comprehensive Supplier Performance Management program (SPM) to evaluate supplier achievements in the areas of product development, operations and aftermarket support, and alignment with PACCAR’s key business objectives.

Each year, PACCAR recognizes its top performing suppliers in the SPM program. This honor is given to suppliers that reach the SPM Master, Leader and Achiever status. The SPM program drives collaboration and continuous improvement between PACCAR and its suppliers which leads to performance enhancements and product innovations.

“PACCAR is pleased to recognize and congratulate our suppliers who earned a SPM award for 2022. Supplier commitment to SPM creates strong relationships with PACCAR, its customers and its dealers,” said Brennan Gourdie, PACCAR Vice President of Global Purchasing.

The 2022 SPM Masters are:

   

Rago and Son, Inc. based in Oakland, CA

   

The 2022 SPM Leaders are:

   

ConMet (Castings)

 

Horton, Inc.

Cummins Emissions Solutions

 

MEC

Cummins, Inc.

 

Metalsa S.A. de C.V.

GRA-MAG Truck Interiors, LLC

 

Superior Trim

   

The 2022 SPM Achievers are:

   

ConMet (Plastics)

 

Michelin North America Inc.

ConMet (Wheel Ends)

 

NIC Global

Drive Automotive Industries of America, Inc.

 

Pana-Pacific Corporation

Inteva Products, LLC

 

Paramont Mfg LLC

Lincoln Industries

 

PKC Group North America

Link Manufacturing, Ltd.

 

 

“Strong performance from our key suppliers is instrumental to PACCAR’s success. We value the commitment suppliers have given PACCAR and the investments they’ve made,” said Darrin Siver, PACCAR Executive Vice President.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

Contacts

Ken Hastings

(425) 468-7530

[email protected]

