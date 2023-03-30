Verint Expands Partnership with Google Cloud

Partnership Leverages Platform-to-Platform Approach to Boost the Power of Customer Experience Automation

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to help organizations improve contact center performance through the integration of Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI and Verint Customer Engagement Platform.

The Verint Platform’s unique open architecture makes it seamless to combine its customer experience (CX) automation solutions with Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI (CCAI) platform. Through this collaboration, organizations can now use Verint’s solutions to close what we call the Engagement Capacity Gap™ with CX automation. This powerful platform-to-platform approach provides critical capabilities to organizations seeking best of breed solutions.

According to Amit Kumar, product manager, CCAI Platform, Google Cloud, “We are thrilled to work with Verint as a Workforce Engagement partner. These new integrations are built on a CCaaS 3.0 architecture which provides flexibility to meet each customer’s exact needs. It is a comprehensive multi experience CCaaS solution that creates quality modern experiences, such as mobile-first, for the consumer as well as for the agent.”

Through this collaboration, Verint delivers a unified, open platform with out-of-the-box integrations driven by AI. These capabilities help ensure quality and compliance, as well as better routing, orchestration, and scheduling of the best agents to handle customer interactions to deliver the highest CSAT.

“The Verint Platform is open and offers customers a broad range of best-of-breed applications in the cloud. We are pleased to work with Google Cloud to bring innovative CX automation solutions to the market,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and strategic alliances.

In addition to expanding the number of pre-built integrations across other Verint customer engagement solutions, the company is bringing Verint Workforce Engagement and CX solutions to Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling seamless procurement and consolidated billing through a single channel.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 180 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

