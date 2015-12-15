PDS Biotechnology Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and infectious disease, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, before the market opens. Following the release, management will host a conference call to review the financial results and provide a business update.
Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
Domestic: 877-407-3088
International: 201-389-0927
Conference ID: 13736455
Webcast: PDS Biotech Earnings Webcast
After the live webcast, the event will be archived on PDS Biotech’s website for six months.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on our proprietary Versamune®, Versamune® plus PDS0301, and Infectimune™ T cell-activating platforms. We believe our targeted immunotherapies have the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy approaches through the activation of the right type, quantity and potency of T cells. To date, our lead clinical candidate, PDS0101, has demonstrated the ability to reduce tumors and stabilize disease in combination with approved and investigational therapeutics in patients with a broad range of HPV16-associated cancers. Our Infectimune™ based vaccines have also demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T cell responses, including long-lasting memory T cell responses in pre-clinical studies to date. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.
