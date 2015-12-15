ViaDerma Announces FDA Registration Application Update & Brand Name for New Hair Regrowth Product

The Company unveils brand name for its planned minoxidil hair regrowth product

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC Pink: VDRM) is pleased to announce that the company has recently submitted their application for their planned minoxidil hair regrowth product for FDA registration status approval. The FDA registration process should be relatively quick, and we expect this process to be completed within a few weeks.

The company has chosen Nupelo as the brand name for its new hair regrowth product. Nupelo will incorporate ViaDerrma’s proprietary, patent-pending dual carrier transdermal delivery technology and use Minoxidil (topical route) in their new hair regrowth product.

ViaDerma plans to make Nupelo available for purchase via several online platforms including their newly acquired domain, nupelo.com. The product is expected to be ready to go to market and available to purchase online by the end of Q2 2023.

“Everything has really come together very quickly and smoothly. Due to the extreme effectiveness of our proprietary transdermal delivery system, we are able to develop new products like Nupelo in a very short period of time. Many other hair products only work to reduce hair loss, but are ineffective at actually regrowing hair. Nupelo works to solve both,” said ViaDerma’s President & CEO, Dr. Chris Otiko.

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, visit: https://viaderma.com

Any forecast of future performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.