Surface Oncology to Present New Preclinical SRF114 Data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that it will present a poster highlighting new preclinical data for SRF114, the company’s fully human, afucosylated anti-CCR8 antibody, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, to be held April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, Fl.

Details on the poster presentation are below:

Title: Depletion of CCR8+ tumor Treg cells with SRF114 or anti-CCR8 therapy promotes robust antitumor activity and reshapes the tumor microenvironment toward a more pro-inflammatory milieu

Abstract number: 5125

Session category: Immunology

Session title: Combination Immunotherapies 2

Session date and time: Tuesday April 18, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET

A copy of the poster will be available on the Posters & Publications page of the company’s website following the meeting.

About SRF114

SRF114 is a fully human, afucosylated anti-CCR8 antibody designed to preferentially deplete CCR8+ Treg cells within the tumor microenvironment. In preclinical studies, Surface Oncology has shown that SRF114 induces antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and/or antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) pathways to deplete intratumoral Treg cells. In addition, SRF114 reduced tumor growth in murine models. These findings support the advancement of SRF114 as a therapeutic candidate that holds the potential to drive anti-tumor immunity in patients.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned programs; SRF388, a Phase 2 program which targets IL-27, and SRF114 which selectively depletes regulatory T cells in the tumor microenvironment via targeting CCR8. In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies: a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (GSK4381562, formerly SRF813; Phase 1). Surface’s novel, investigational cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

