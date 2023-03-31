Powership Capital Management Limited Set to Open New Offices in Switzerland and Australia

Hong Kong, China–(Newsfile Corp. – March 31, 2023) – Powership Capital Management Limited announced that it will be opening two new offices in Australia and Switzerland in the first quarter of 2024. These new offices mark a significant milestone for the firm as it continues to grow its international reach. The new offices will open in Melbourne, Australia, and Geneva, Switzerland, and provide regional support for the company’s operations across the Asia-Pacific and European markets.

“We are delighted to be expanding our reach in two key markets integral to our global growth plans,” said CEO Meng Li.

“Several factors, such as the potential growth, deep talent pool, and regulatory environments, were significant factors that led us to decide to open offices in these two countries,” Mr. Li added. “Australia stands out for its skilled workforce and rising interest in investment solutions, while Switzerland is known for its established financial sector and advantageous tax and regulatory environment.”

Mr. Li continued, “We are confident that our investment philosophy and approach will be well received by clients in Australia and Switzerland as our aim has always been to achieve superior investment results through long-term value creation, disciplined risk management, and a detailed understanding of the markets.”

The company will soon begin recruiting for a multitude of roles, including experienced investment professionals, client relationship managers, compliance, back office, and other clerical staff. Additionally, Powership Capital Management is committed to building a diverse and inclusive team and will be actively seeking candidates from a wide range of backgrounds.

With the launch of these new offices, Powership Capital Management Limited is on track to continue its growth and deliver creative client solutions that address evolving needs.

Powership Capital Management Limited

For more information, please visit https://www.powercm.com/.

Media Contact Details

Company Name: Powership Capital Management Limited

Contact Name: Meng Li

Email: [email protected]

Address: One International Finance Centre, Harbour View St, Central, Hong Kong

Website: https://www.powercm.com/

