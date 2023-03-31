Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – March 31, 2023) – SYS Labs and the Luxy NFT platform have announced a strategic partnership to foster shared technological innovations and efficient resource allocation for mutual growth. Luxy’s commitment to promoting the mass adoption of NFTs through its innovative user experience for both traders and creators alike offers a ‘no code’ approach to enter in the NFT world.

SYS Labs Acquires Luxy

Through this acquisition, Luxy strengthens its expansionist strategy to establish itself as a leader in the rapidly evolving NFT landscape. The multichain platform embraces all known and loved features of modern NFT exchanges and offers the best-in-class user experience to both creators and traders. The integration of Rollux benefits both the Luxy community and the NFT ecosystem as a whole.

Bruno Zimpel, Luxy Project Lead, said, “Partnering with SYS Labs aligns with our vision, enhancing our offerings and providing a strong foundation of scalable Web3 infrastructure. Our NFT Marketplace and Launchpad will be supported by top-tier technology, ensuring a seamless, secure, and efficient user experience. We’re excited about the opportunities ahead and the achievements we’ll accomplish together.”

The partnership not only boosts Luxy’s services but also supports SYS Labs’ mission to create a decentralized financial ecosystem accessible to all, regardless of location or background. The upcoming Luxy NFT API is designed to easily enable integrations with gaming markets, real-world items, AI-powered applications, and more, promising limitless possibilities for developers and users.

SYS Labs and Luxy are confident in the mutual benefits and groundbreaking developments already taking place in their collaborative journey. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting partnership and the innovative solutions it will bring to the NFT and blockchain communities.

About SYS Labs:

SYS Labs is an innovative blockchain solutions company, poised to transform the landscape of decentralized applications (dApps) and digital asset management through its premier product, Rollux. As the industry’s only Layer 2 rollup scaling platform featuring Proof-of-Data Availability (PoDA), Rollux leverages the Syscoin L1 to deliver unmatched scalability, security, throughput, and affordability for transactions and smart contracts. By seamlessly connecting users, dApps, and assets across diverse ecosystems with their groundbreaking True Web3 platform, secured by the first Bitcoin rollup, SYS Labs is driving a new era of interconnected and efficient blockchain technologies.

About Luxy:

Luxy is a multichain, premium NFT platform with the industry’s lowest fees with plans to add more chains in order to appeal to a wider audience in the multichain future. Established in March of 2021, the team has since grown to include about twenty members full of expertise from across the industry. The platform offers a fresh user interface and advanced tools to provide a next-gen NFT experience beyond artwork, connecting to property and assets in gaming, metaverses, and the real world.

