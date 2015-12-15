Robert Friedland to retire from SES board of directors

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), headquartered in Boston, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, today announced that Robert Friedland has retired from its board of directors, effective March 15, 2023.

Mr. Friedland is the founder and co-chairman of Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) and executive chairman of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE: IE). Mr. Friedland and SES started working together in early 2021 when SES was going through its SPAC target selection process. In February of 2022, after the successful completion of the merger between Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corporation and SES AI Corporation, Mr. Friedland joined the board of SES.

During the past two years, Mr. Friedland participated in the evolution of SES from an R&D company in the pre-A sample stage to a global manufacturing company that was the first to enter automotive A-samples for Li-Metal batteries. During Mr. Friedland’s tenure, SES launched the first 100Ah Li-Metal cell in 2021 and built three A sample manufacturing lines in 2022. SES is now preparing to become the first Li-Metal battery company to enter B-samples and is planning to set up a North American supply chain for EV batteries, especially in key next-generation material capabilities including salts, electrolytes and anodes.

“It was serendipity to have met Robert in the beginning of 2021. I want to thank Robert and his team at Ivanhoe for helping SES become a public company, and for his guidance and support both as a business leader and as a human being. He’s a great mentor and I have learned so much from his fascinating life and career. I wish him the very best in life and business,” said Qichao Hu, CEO, chairman and founder of SES.

“I am proud to have helped take SES AI public through my SPAC last year. The company’s prospects are bright, and I wish SES the best of success,” said Robert Friedland.

A replacement for Mr. Friedland has not been named yet. SES is actively searching for a seasoned leader in the field of electric vehicles, batteries and artificial intelligence to join its board of directors.

About SES



SES is a global leader in development and production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for EVs and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as SolidEnergy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul. To learn more about SES, please visit: https://investors.ses.ai

Forward-looking statements

