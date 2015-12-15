SumUp launches Kiosk to accelerate orders and beat the queues

SumUp Kiosk is a new and exceptionally efficient means of taking and fulfilling orders, whilst saving businesses time and money

13.03.23, London: Global financial technology company SumUp (https://www.sumup.com/en-gb/) has unveiled today its sector-leading Kiosk solution (https://www.sumup.com/en-gb/sumup-kiosk/) designed to transform how businesses process orders. SumUp’s Kiosk solution will dramatically improve the speed at which merchants can process orders, from small restaurants that rely on high order turnover to stadiums which host major sporting and music events – saving them both time and money.

Kiosk enables customers to seamlessly order, pay, and collect their orders via self-order kiosks at quick-service restaurants and retailers. The kiosk delivers upsides to both customers and merchants: customers receive their food quicker in a more streamlined way, whereas merchants can focus on other business operations.

It’s also important to note that consumer habits are changing, notably since the pandemic. Research shows that millennials and Gen Z prefer contactless ordering with minimal but efficient interactions. The Kiosk solution enables businesses to meet these needs whilst serving other customers in their preferred way.

In addition, for merchants, self-order kiosks typically increase basket size by as much as 30%. The product is fully customisable and has integration options for payments and Point of Sale; it can also be managed remotely. Kiosk features also support for complex product categories as well as dynamic price books. It has been successfully rolled out already throughout the UK in a number of stadiums and venues, including Leicester City Football Club, Cardiff City Football Club and Leicester Tigers RFC.

Joseph Flynn, Head of Order & Pay at SumUp, comments: “SumUp has been on the side of merchants since our founding over a decade ago and the launch of our kiosk solution is testament to our continued commitment to helping businesses thrive and succeed. Crucially, Kiosk brings together the best of SumUp – our industry-leading, in-house built hardware, cutting-edge software, and dedication to making business simple.”

SumUp partners with leading sports and entertainment caterer, Levy UK + Ireland. Helen Craddock, Strategic Support Director, comments: “We are thrilled to be rolling out SumUp Kiosk across our Stadiums in the UK and Ireland. SumUp have developed something that fits our business and it is great to be working with a partner who shares our vision on the ever evolving way consumers choose to pay.”

SumUp Kiosk is the latest addition to SumUp’s expanding product ecosystem which includes subscription offering SumUp One, entry-level Point of Sale product POS Lite for smaller businesses, POS Pro for concurrent order processing, and Magic Pay the payment solution which allows diners to split their bills and pay by scanning a QR Code at the table.

About SumUp

SumUp is a leading global financial technology company with the vision to create a world where small merchants can be successful doing what they love. SumUp supports more than 4 million merchants in over 30 markets worldwide, its extensive product suite of tailor-made business tools is created specifically for the micro and nano segment. These include proprietary terminal hardware, SumUp Business Account and Card, e-commerce, remote payments, invoicing, and point-of-sale registers. Committed to leveraging its success to make the world a better place, SumUp has pledged to donate 1% of future net revenues to environmental causes. For more information, please visit sumup.co.uk