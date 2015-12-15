RoboSense Launches RS-Fusion-P6, Automotive-Grade Solid-State LiDAR Perception Solution for L4 Autonomous Driving

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#L4–RoboSense, a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems, has announced the launch of its first automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR perception solution for L4 autonomous driving, the RS-Fusion-P6 (P6). With advanced software and hardware support from RoboSense, the P6 provides precise and intelligent environmental perception capabilities, enabling autonomous vehicles to navigate through complex driving scenarios with ease, helping to reduce costs and increase efficiency, and promoting the rapid implementation of large-scale autonomous driving commercial operations.





As an automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR perception solution, the P6 perfectly integrates hardware based on two-dimensional MEMS scanning technology and software based on artificial intelligence technology, fully demonstrating the leading level of RoboSense’s core technologies in the areas of chips, hardware, and software.

RoboSense’s RS-Fusion-P6 solution is designed to be flexible and scalable, making it suitable for a wide range of autonomous driving applications. It can be customized to meet the specific needs of different vehicle platforms and applications, providing a high level of performance and accuracy for all types of autonomous driving scenarios.

The P6 offers high-performance perception capabilities for full-scene environments from start to finish, making it ideal for a range of driving scenarios, including city streets, highways, and everything in between. Equipped with the four M-series solid-state LiDARs, the P6 offers dynamic switching and high-resolution long-distance detection capabilities, enabling intelligent perception over a 360-degree horizontal range, and allowing it to detect traffic conditions up to 200 meters away. The P6 can quickly process this data and provide feedback to the autonomous driving control center, allowing the vehicle to react in milliseconds to any changes in the driving environment.

P6 is equipped with RoboSense self-developed real-time point cloud perception software Perception. Under the intelligent processing of perception, P6 will be able to accurately process complex traffic environment information. Even in challenging driving scenarios, such as mixed traffic and inclement weather conditions, the P6 can accurately identify pedestrians, electric vehicles, cars, trucks, and other obstacles while tracking their speed, acceleration, and location. With this precise environmental perception data, autonomous vehicles equipped with the P6 can make accurate judgments and perform corresponding actions in real-time.

The launch of the P6 demonstrates RoboSense’s deep understanding of the pain points in the autonomous driving industry. As the automotive industry continues to rapidly evolve, the P6 provides a reliable and high-performance perception solution that can help to accelerate the adoption of autonomous driving technology. With the P6, RoboSense further expands its product portfolio, which includes mechanical and solid-state LiDAR sensors, perception software, and integrated sensing solutions.

With its advanced perception capabilities and robust product portfolio, RoboSense is well-positioned to help accelerate the adoption of autonomous driving technology across a range of industries, including transportation, logistics, and mobility.

