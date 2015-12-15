UK Legal Powerhouse Penningtons Manches Cooper Selects Aderant Expert Sierra to Increase Efficiency, Surface Richer Data, and Enhance Client Service

Top Law Firm Makes the Switch to Expert Sierra Further Accelerating its Cloud-First Strategy

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Atlanta—Aderant®, a global business management software provider for law firms, today announced that UK top 50 law firm Penningtons Manches Cooper has selected its leading Expert Sierra cloud-based practice management system (PMS). Penningtons Manches Cooper is a full-service law firm that provides global legal services to both business and individuals across a broad range of sectors including private wealth, shipping, technology, and real estate.

Penningtons Manches Cooper has implemented a strategic cloud-based transformation of its business and technology systems. To help deliver its specific goals of increasing operational efficiency, providing data-rich insights to internal stakeholders, and enhancing the client experience, Penningtons Manches Cooper wanted a technology partner with a mature cloud offering. In keeping with its distinct culture of collaboration and proactive evolution, Penningtons Manches Cooper conducted a rigorous series of demonstrations and workshops to involve partners, lawyers, IT experts and finance professionals in the PMS selection process.

Aderant’s tenure in the legal practice management space, its ability to innovate in line with law firm needs, and the company’s track record of delivering on-time and on-budget projects provided credibility and instilled confidence that Expert Sierra was the right choice. Ultimately, the firm recognized that the system that would serve the entire business, not just the finance team. Expert Sierra’s implementation is currently in the planning stages as the firm’s project team collaborates with Aderant to ensure a successful rollout. Expert Sierra will fit into their common data architecture and will eventually integrate with every other system at the firm. The benefits of Expert Sierra include innovative workflow and automation tools, superior data visualization capabilities, and convenient mobility. The solution will also empower fee earners (lawyers and billable legal staff) to access and leverage data commonly shared by all applications.

Helen Drayton, Penningtons Manches Cooper’s CEO, commented, “Our fundamental purpose is to achieve the best possible outcomes for our clients. Technology and innovation are key to helping us deliver on this goal, so we continuously monitor the tech landscape for cutting edge solutions that will enhance the delivery of our services. I’m looking forward to seeing what additional capabilities we can implement across our business through our partnership with Aderant.”

“Aderant is thrilled to welcome Penningtons as an Expert Sierra client,” said Josiah Chaves, Vice President of Cloud Products at Aderant. “Practice management migration rollouts have a large aspect of change management involved. Often, it’s a new way of working, so our Aderant implementation team is already engaging with Penningtons Manches Cooper’s IT and firm management to ensure everything runs smoothly and effectively. We look forward to providing Penningtons an excellent experience working with our client service teams and product so they are able to fully realize the many benefits that Expert Sierra offers.”

For more information about Aderant Expert Sierra, visit https://www.aderant.com/solutions-practice-management-expert-sierra/ or email [email protected].

About Aderant®

Aderant is a global industry leader which provides comprehensive business management software for law firms and other professional services organizations. The company’s popular technology brands include Aderant Expert/Expert Sierra for practice management, Handshake and Drive for knowledge management, iTimekeep, OCG Live & Thrive for timekeeping and compliance, BillBlast for eBilling, Milana for docketing and calendaring, Expert Case for legal case management and the vi by Aderant suite of products for people management. Aderant operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 ®and the Russell 1000 ® indices. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email [email protected], or follow the company on Twitter @Aderant or LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media

Megan Haight



Director, Channel Marketing, Aderant



[email protected]

Christy Burke, Burke & Company PR



212-620-7711



[email protected]