Rogue Community College Selects Jenzabar One to Modernize Operations and Put Student Experiences First

Jenzabar’s Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Selected for Its Student-Oriented Features and Ability to Consolidate Data and Departments

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced that Rogue Community College (RCC) has selected Jenzabar’s cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution to modernize key parts of its operations, consolidate its technology footprint, and drive institutional and student success.

Rogue Community College is a public community college in Oregon with campuses in Medford, Grants Pass, and White City. The college enrolls over 7,700 students and offers two-year degree programs, career and technical training programs, and myriad workforce and short-term training programs.

Before selecting Jenzabar, RCC was using a legacy homegrown platform. The college recognized its need for a modern solution that would unite its systems, simplify and improve student experiences, and optimize mission-critical processes. To ensure their new system met the needs of the entire college, stakeholders throughout the institution collaborated to document business procedures and outline detailed technology requirements. Rogue’s steering committee also made sure to include a range of system users in product demonstrations and discussions.

After analyzing multiple systems and visiting peer institutions, RCC chose Jenzabar One as its platform to transform its campus. During the selection phase, Jenzabar showcased solutions that are in use across hundreds of campuses. College staff indicated that company transparency on performance capabilities contributed to Jenzabar’s selection over other vendors.

“Jenzabar has a strong reputation for excellent customer service and is a trusted product that will allow us to successfully serve students now and into the future,” said Lisa Stanton, Vice President of Operations and Finance at RCC. “Jenzabar’s implementation strategy is clear and concise, and their solutions are easy to use and navigate. We are excited to give our students and staff better experiences through Jenzabar One.”

With Jenzabar One, RCC will:

Modernize its ERP system and consolidate more than 20 disparate systems into one unified, cloud solution.

Enhance student and staff user experiences with improved, user-friendly, modern, and always-available self-service tools.

Accelerate and streamline business operations with paperless, automated processes.

Improve strategic decision-making by turning data into coherent, actionable information.

Increase college-wide collaboration by eliminating communication silos and making it easier to share information between departments.

“Jenzabar has a rich history with Oregon’s community colleges and a strong understanding of what these institutions and their students need,” said Ling Chai, Jenzabar Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “We are incredibly excited about our new partnership with Rogue Community College, and we will work hard to support Rogue and its students in achieving their visions for the future.”

