Silicon Valley Executive Rajib Akhter to Head Enterprise AI Sales at Findability Sciences

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Findability Sciences, a leading global provider of Enterprise AI solutions and services, has appointed Rajib Akhter as its new VP of Enterprise AI Sales. Based out of New York, Rajib will oversee B2B sales for the company’s innovative AI solutions in North America. With extensive experience in successfully managing sales for North American and European markets, Rajib brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. Before joining FS, Rajib led sales for Kovair Software, where he established new revenue growth areas by positioning SaaS and on-premises products with appropriate value propositions. His efforts won vital customers such as AT&T, the World Bank Group, the US Navy, Panasonic, Whirlpool, the Department of Homeland Security, DISA, Cisco, Verizon, etc.

Rajib’s entrepreneurial spirit and proven track record of success make him a valuable asset to the Findability Sciences team. He was a founding employee of Actuate Corporation, where he grew their services revenue by an impressive 400% in just two years. Rajib also co-founded a venture-backed Customer Relationship Management SaaS company, Yubé, and played an instrumental role in raising funding, planning, and implementing “go-to-market” strategies for several start-ups.

“Rajib brings a unique blend of technical and business expertise to the role. We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to his contributions in driving our enterprise AI sales initiatives in the North American Market,” said Anand Mahurkar, CEO of Findability Sciences. “We are delighted to have Rajib join our team and look forward to the continued growth of our enterprise AI sales efforts under his leadership,” He added.

“I am thrilled to join Findability Sciences. I am impressed with its technology, team, and customer base. I am very excited to take these solutions to a larger customer set in North America,” said Rajib Akhter.

About FS:

Findability Sciences is a leading, award-winning Enterprise AI Company that helps businesses worldwide realize the potential of data. Findability Sciences works with 40 Global clients and has presence across US, India and Japan. The company enables customers across industries and geographies to accelerate their Data-to-AI Journey enabling them to build their own IP and data science capabilities, besides executing strategically to derive real financial ROI.

https://findability.ai/

Contacts

Kavita Rao

Chief Marketing Officer, Findability Sciences Inc.



[email protected]