RookMotion Raises $1.7M in Pre-Seed Funding to Empower Companies With More Actionable Health Data, Rebrands to ROOK

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ROOK (previously RookMotion) announced today that they have raised $1.7M in pre-seed funding to continue connecting companies with more meaningful, ready-to-use health data and valuable insights from wearables and other health data sources.

This new funding round was led by the NuFund Venture Group and included participation from many prominent VC and angel groups, including AlliedVC, CrossOceanFund, Harvard Business Fund, Hilltop Venture Partners, InstaVC, IrieVC, IQ Ventures, Liebenthal, Mana Ventures, MCMA VC, Stadia Ventures, Techstars, and TheSageHouse. We are also excited to have Pankaj Kedia, leading AI/Deep Tech angel investor, NuFund member, and formerly global head of wearables at Qualcomm, join us as an investor and board member.

ROOK has also been accepted into the EndeavorLAB and Stadia Ventures accelerator programs and looks forward to active participation over the next 3-6 months.

As wearables have become mainstream, it’s clear that the 24/7, 365 health metrics they generate are full of untapped potential. By providing a single integration for hundreds of wearables and an additional level of processing, ROOK delivers a solution to accessing data across a fragmented market so that companies can more easily and effectively obtain and implement valuable user data and insights.

This round of fundraising comes alongside a rebrand, as the company formerly known as RookMotion has shifted to a B2B SaaS focus. ROOK’s new brand identity better encapsulates and communicates who they are, what they do, and their vision for the future–going beyond the fitness world into healthcare, insurance, wellness, and more.

“We’re excited for this next stage of growth at our company,” said Marco Benitez, CEO & Co-founder of ROOK. “ROOK has always been about connecting people with what they need to achieve more–first through hardware and software, and now more than ever through our API. By centering our ability to provide more meaningful biomarker data and insights, we are able to focus on our power to deliver the tools for better understanding so that companies can turn problems into possibilities and tap into unseen opportunities. With this round of funding, we will drive even more people to discover, build, and achieve more with ROOK.”

About ROOK

ROOK is a B2B SaaS company on a mission to unlock a healthier world. ROOK’s API integrates and embeds health metrics from wearables into existing apps and software and generates data-driven recommendations. By aggregating and transforming health data in this process, we minimize the resources and analysis required for our customers to access actionable insights and tap into unseen opportunities. For more information, visit https://tryrook.io/

Related Links

Website: https://tryrook.io/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tryrookio

Contacts

Marco Benitez, CEO



[email protected]

Jonas Dücker, CMO/COO



[email protected]