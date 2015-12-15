Standard AI Recognized by Forbes as One of America’s Best Startup Employers for 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Standard AI, the world leader in Retail AI, announced today that it has been recognized as one of America’s Best Startup Employers for 2023 by Forbes in partnership with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Standard AI has received this reputable award to honor its positive work environment, innovative ideas, and employee satisfaction within the company.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of America’s Best Startup Employers,” said Jordan Fisher, CEO of Standard AI. “Forbes’ recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and our commitment to creating a positive and supportive workplace culture. As we continue to build out the future of autonomous retail, our employees are our greatest asset.”

Forbes’ fifth annual America’s Best Startup Employers list was identified by evaluating over 2,600 qualified companies across the country. Each business was considered based on criteria including employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and potential company growth. Forbes’ final list includes the top 500 companies founded between 2013 and 2020 with US headquarters, a headcount of at least 50, and a startup structure.

This prestigious honor is another milestone to add to a year of accomplishments. Recently, Standard AI announced the acquisition of leading self-checkout solutions provider, Skip, becoming the only company that can connect self-checkout with AI-powered autonomous checkout into one integrated experience. The powerful combination gives retailers who are seeking immediate relief from labor pains a self-checkout option with a clearly-defined path to an autonomous future.

About Standard AI

Standard AI has transformed retail as we know it. With the first checkout-free solution that works in any existing store, the Standard platform allows customers to shop, tap, and go – without waiting in line. The company’s machine vision and AI-powered solution is the only one that can be quickly and easily installed in retailers’ existing stores and offers game-changing insights into retail operations and shopper behavior. With the acquisition of Skip in 2023, Standard AI became the only company to connect self-checkout with AI-powered autonomous checkout into one integrated experience. The powerful combination will give retailers who are seeking immediate relief from labor pains a self-checkout option with a clearly-defined path to an autonomous future. In another first, Standard AI will integrate Skip’s cloud-based point of sale (POS) with the complex back office ecosystem to streamline operations and give greater control over price, discounts, promotions, and more. These options represent a giant leap forward for retail tech that enables retailers to rapidly deliver amazing new shopping experiences to customers. The first and best-funded startup in this space, Standard AI has launched multiple operational stores with customers, and is working with international retailers. Learn more at https://standard.ai/.

