SoLVBL Solutions Inc. Announces Digital Collaboration Agreement with England Footballing Legend & PlayOnPro

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 14, 2023) – SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) (“SoLVBL” or the “Company“), a blockchain powered cybersecurity Company that provides immutable data authentication using advanced cryptography and develops & disseminates WEB3.0 solutions with emphasis on the digital entertainment industry, is pleased to announce that it has executed a collaboration agreement with one of the world’s most renowned groups of elite sportsmen and women, PlayOnPro Football Limited of the United Kingdom (“PlayOnPro“).

Under the Agreement, the Company expects to securely disseminate for purchase digital content across various blockchain solutions including Cronos, which is the native platform of one of the world’s leading digital asset companies crypto.com.

The Company’s aim is to:

Monetize the PlayOnPro database of 580 + elite Sportsmen and Women .

Engage with worldwide sports clubs and charitable foundations with a view to build partnerships and donate to sports foundations of choice.

Integrate its flagship Q by SoLVBL™ cybersecurity technology allowing safe and secure dissemination of highly valuable ambassador data and readily available for purchase digital content.

Initially deploy for purchase, 2500 Viv Anderson (MBE) “England Footballing Legends” digital assets.

Securely launch up to a further 10,000 sports related digital assets, collectables, and collections.

Offer consumers purchase options such as mystery pack, limited edition, auction and open/buy now.

Paul Carroll President SoLVBL Stated: “This collaboration is an indication to our team’s efforts over the past few months, it’s a testament to this work with Viv and his team and an avenue we aim to pursue in delivering value to our shareholders. As previously noted, post the Darkhorse transaction, the company has focused on integration and the transition from a pre-revenue development company to a revenue generating business. PlayOnPro has ‘by invite only’ a large exclusive database of elite sports persons, with access to an incredible 134 million + social media followers. We aim to securely digitise and monetize the PlayOnPro database within the coming weeks and months.”

Initially, the parties aim to open with the inaugural “England Footballing Legends” limited edition digital collection, deploying various digital assets encompassing real world values and “money cannot buy” utilities.

Championed by Vivian (‘Viv’) Alexander Anderson MBE, the England Legends digital collection will showcase Viv as one of English football’s true pioneers. Viv achieved success at Arsenal FC, Sheffield Wednesday FC, and the highly acclaimed European cup winners Nottingham Forrest FC. Viv is also prominent for establishing himself throughout the 1980’s & 90’s as an England and Manchester United Football Club legend .

The collection will commemorate Viv’s status as the first person of African descent to play for England’s national football team. In 1978 Viv was the first black player to receive a full England cap and became a role model for generations of black footballers who have since followed in his path.

In January 2000, Viv was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for his services to football.

Viv Anderson (MBE) CEO PlayOnPro Commented: “I’m pleased to collaborate with Paul and the SoLVBL team. This is a new opportunity for PlayOnPro as we transition onto the blockchain. We have a great opportunity to generate revenue and engage with some of the biggest names in the sporting world. It is certainly exciting times ahead for PlayOnPro and our ambassadors, SoLVBL and its shareholders and for sports fans from around the world.”

About PlayOnPro:

PlayOnPro is a by invite only global network for elite sports professionals with a shared interest in retaining their value after retirement through legends tournaments and social media. PlayOnPro monetizes sportsmen and women via a global network, engaging in partnerships and working in collaboration with various organisations.

Darkhorse Films is a 100% owned subsidiary of SoLVBL Solutions Inc. It is a blockchain powered Business to Business (“B2B”) and Direct to Customer (“DTC”) movie production and digital content studio.

Darkhorse’s e-commerce operations include a digital sales platform, a digital marketplace, and a full vertically integrated ecosystem. Darkhorse specializes in the deployment of cutting-edge digital assets to the burgeoning movie and television industries and the Next-Gen digital content enthusiasts. Darkhorse acts as a global gateway where sales of traditional and digital assets take place directly to customers within Darkhorse’s and its partners’ global ecosystems. Darkhorse links and commercialize the traditional and the new forward-thinking consumer with the worlds of film, television, music, and digital e-commerce.

About SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL is an innovative blockchain powered cybersecurity and data authentication Company. The Company’s mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. Q by SoLVBL™, is a proprietary technology platform of the Company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at very high speed. Q by SoLVBL™ allows organizations to establish trust in their data.

