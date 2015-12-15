Free, High-Performance, Accurate, Reliable Scanning Solution Built on Google ML Kit API

San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – March 21, 2023) – Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) announced today that Sonim SCAN barcode capabilities are now available on the ultra-rugged XP10 smartphone.

Sonim SCAN Now Available on XP10 Ultra-Rugged 5G Smartphone

Sonim SCAN is a free Android application that utilizes Google’s industry-leading ML Kit barcode API to turn the XP10 into a world-class barcode scanning solution. Sonim SCAN is designed for public safety and frontline workers as well as enterprise workers in logistics, shipping, asset management, retail and events who need a high performance, accurate barcode scanning solution that will enhance productivity while working in extreme conditions.

Sonim SCAN features and benefits include:

Scan up to 45 barcodes per minute

Fully supports 1D, 2D and postal code barcodes

Continuous scan capability

Scanning via the device’s physical yellow, alarm and/or PTT buttons or via on-screen floating widget providing excellent ergonomics and flexibility

Two options for transmitting data Data insertion (keyboard wedge) Android Broadcast that can be easily integrated into any third-party app

No additional hardware to buy, maintain or track

Little power consumption

Lowers TCO-offers improved reliability and usability over comparable systems

“Adding Sonim SCAN capabilities to the XP10 makes it one of the most versatile smartphones on the market today,” said Sonim’s Jay Maniar, Vice President, Product, Enterprise XPerience. “With the addition of barcode scanning, the XP10 is a complete rugged mobility solution that meets the reliability and performance requirements that our customers demand.”

The XP10 is not the typical rugged phone. Its protective outer shell has a lighter, sleeker design. The 5000mAh battery is removable and can stand up to multiple shifts without a charge. Sonim is a leader in audio quality and continues to improve on the audio experience with the XP10. Even in the noisiest work environments, workers can hear and be heard louder and clearer than ever before through the 100dB+ speakers with Goodix echo and noise cancellation technology.

The XP10 is available through carriers in North America and Canada. Visit Sonim XP10 for more details.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States- including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the expected timing of the availability of XP10 5G smartphones. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim’s current expectations, estimates, and projections about its business and industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “future,” “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “estimate,” “continue,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: Sonim’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; risks related to Sonim’s ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market and the potential delisting of Sonim’s common stock; Sonim’s ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next generation products; anticipated sales levels of both new and legacy products; Sonim’s reliance on its channel partners to generate a substantial majority of its revenues; the limited operating history in Sonim’s markets; Sonim’s ongoing restructuring and transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim’s quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim’s wireless carries customers; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission investigation on Sonim’s business, as well as the other risk factors described under “Risk Factors” included in Sonim’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any risk factors contained in subsequent quarterly and annual reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Sonim PR

[email protected]

