SugarCRM Wins Gold Stevie for CRM Suite – Midmarket, New Version, in 2023 Sales & Customer Service Awards

Sugar Takes Home Back-to-Back Award Honors for Excellence, with a CRM Platform That Makes the Hard Things Easier for Sales, Marketing and Service Pros

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced it has won a Gold Stevie® Award in the “CRM Suite – Midmarket, New Version” category for the second year running in the 17th annual Sales & Customer Service Awards.

The world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals, Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners were announced during a gala event Friday, March 3.

“We are doubly honored to be recognized with back-to-back Stevie wins for CRM excellence in the prestigious Sales & Customer Service Awards,” says SugarCRM’s Christian Wettre, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sugar Platform. “This award reinforces Sugar’s commitment to eliminating blind spots, busy work, and roadblocks, making the hard things easier for organizations to focus on engaging with customers and growing their business.”

Sugar is at the forefront of harnessing AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics to help organizations deliver superior customer experiences. Sugar’s modern, unified CRM platform connects all users with the same easily accessible data loaded with insights to help sellers, marketers, and service professionals anticipate and fulfill customer needs.

With a shared CRM platform, sales, marketing, and customer service teams are aligned with access to real-time insights and a 360-degree view to support a high-definition customer experience.

“The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year’s winners for their continued success.”

Click here to learn more about Sugar’s AI-driven solutions for CRM.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

