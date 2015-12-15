Welcome to the Future of Climate-Smart Farming: Introducing Agrology’s Arbiter Carbon Monitoring System, the Only System to Continuously Monitor & Quantify Soil Carbon Flux

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agrology, a leading Predictive Agriculture company, today launched the Arbiter Carbon Monitoring System, the only system that continuously monitors and quantifies soil carbon flux for farmers. The Agrology Arbiter System helps growers track and quantify soil carbon, delivering carbon flux data and soil health data to growers on their mobile and desktop devices. With Arbiter, growers receive critical alerts for anomalies and complex challenges like soil carbon flux and soil microbiome health, the pinnacles of regenerative farming.





“The future of climate-smart farming is here,” says Adam Koeppel, Co-Founder and CEO of Agrology. “Sequestering, storing, and keeping carbon in the soil is the best way to rapidly and affordably remove atmospheric carbon. Agrology is helping farmers do just that. For the first time growers can comprehensively monitor carbon projects, own their carbon data, and use this data to offset their carbon footprints or earn money with carbon credits.”

Leading organic grower Braga Fresh announced this morning that they use the Agrology Arbiter System to track and quantify soil carbon in real time. Braga Fresh installed Arbiter in July 2022 as part of a regenerative trial program. Leading wineries Silver Oak and Emeritus Vineyards are also trialing the Arbiter system.

“Agrology’s Arbiter Carbon Monitoring System is the best tool we’ve seen to date to help us evaluate our regenerative trials,” says Eric Moran, Braga Fresh vice president of environmental science and resources.

The Agrology Arbiter Carbon Monitoring System:

Monitors soil carbon flux, soil carbon changes, soil carbon respiration, soil carbon sequestration, and soil conditions.

Continuously tracks soil carbon sequestration by evaluating soil carbon flux and then delivers that data to growers in real time.

Gathers the highest quality carbon data from an entire project geography, enabling growers to know what is happening ecosystem-wide.

Characterizes soil composition changes including soil carbon flux, soil moisture release curves, and soil fertility/salinity. This helps growers understand soil health and carbon content. (As soil carbon increases, soil water and soil nutrient availability improve).

Alerts growers of significant soil or atmospheric events that impact carbon levels so they can adjust regenerative practices accordingly.

With Arbiter, growers continuously track what’s happening ecosystem-wide. Agrology Arbiter devices gather comprehensive data below and above the ground, and track soil conditions and atmospheric gasses. Once data is gathered, Agrology’s machine learning models synthesize data to monitor complex challenges like soil carbon flux and soil microbiome health. Growers own their data and can pull it anytime from their individually encrypted storage using Agrology’s grower portal and data APIs.

Pricing

The Agrology Arbiter Carbon Monitoring System is now available as a monthly subscription service. Starting around $600 per month, Agrology installs and maintains the Arbiter System including all hardware, hardware replacements, software, and the Agrology mobile app. In addition, customers own their data. Growers interested in learning more can visit agrology.ag/arbiter.

About Agrology

Agrology is a leading climate tech start-up and Public Benefit Corporation with a mission to help farmers adapt to and beat climate change with real-time analysis and predictive insights. The Agrology platform consists of climate and carbon monitoring systems, both based on ground-truth data and machine learning. The Agrology Climate Monitoring System delivers predictive insights and warnings, up to four days in advance, for wildfire smoke taint risk, extreme weather, soil conditions, pest and disease emergence, and irrigation. Agrology’s Carbon Monitoring System tracks soil carbon sequestration in real time, quickly detecting carbon loss via carbon dioxide emission events. Agrology customers include Braga Fresh, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Boisset Collection, Dana Estates, Emeritus Vineyards, Jordan Vineyards and Winery, Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Langtry Farms, Lawrence Vineyards, Mission Hill Family Estate Winery, Renteria Vineyard Management, Signorello Estate, Silver Oak Vineyards, and numerous specialty farms. Agrology is the winner of two highly selective National Science Foundation SBIR Awards, a 2022 WINnovation Award, and is a recipient of a USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grant. Agrology’s academic partners include UC Davis, CSU Monterey Bay, Huntington Farms, RCD of Monterey County, University of California Cooperative Extension, University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Agrology has offices in Alexandria, Virginia, and Sonoma, California, and can be found online at Agrology.ag.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Holly Nuss, Agrology

Head of Marketing Communications



Tel: 415.845.1095



Email: [email protected]