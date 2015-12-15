Hyatt’s Transformative Growth Across Europe, the Middle East & Africa Bolsters Position as a Global Leader in Luxury, Lifestyle & Leisure

Regional pipeline led by the planned integration of Lindner agreement of franchised properties, expansion of All-Inclusive resorts and organic growth in luxury brands

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today shared that 45 percent of the properties that joined Hyatt’s system in 2022 were based in EAME markets and the region’s contribution to the Hyatt growth journey continues into 2023 through a strong pipeline with ten percent of Hyatt’s 117,000 rooms record pipeline, as of fourth quarter earnings, expected to join the portfolio in EAME markets. Properties classified as lifestyle hotels make up nearly one fourth of the EAME pipeline, expanding the portfolio to more sought-after leisure destinations and strengthening the World of Hyatt value proposition.

Notable drivers for the expected regional growth include several large-scale leisure portfolio integrations, adding a substantial number of rooms to the World of Hyatt program and the hyatt.com booking flow as well as organic growth for the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brands slated for 2023 and the years ahead. While growing with legacy brands in the business travel segment, globally Hyatt has doubled the number of luxury rooms, tripled the number of resorts and quadrupled the number of lifestyle rooms in its portfolio in the last five years. And now Hyatt has more luxury branded hotels in resort locations than any other hospitality company in the world.

“Through our grow with intent strategy, Hyatt has built an industry-leading luxury, lifestyle and leisure portfolio in Europe, Middle East and Africa. I am particularly proud of our regional contribution to our global growth journey, as 45 percent of the 120 hotels that joined the Hyatt portfolio were based in region,” said Javier Águila, group president EAME, Hyatt. “I have no doubt that EAME will continue to be a strong contributor to Hyatt’s global growth journey in the coming years. Owners appreciate our combination of personal connections, strong brands and global performance track record.”

Inclusive Collection Growth in Europe

Having introduced the Inclusive Collection in May 2022, Hyatt offers one of the largest portfolios of luxury all-inclusive resorts in the world. Following the integration of more than 20 European resorts into the World of Hyatt program in December 2022, additional properties are expected to join the program in the near future, bringing additional exceptional and immersive all-inclusive experiences to global travelers. Hyatt continues growing its all-inclusive brand footprint with plans for five Inclusive Collection resorts to open in Bulgaria in 2023 and 2024, as well as the expected debut of the Dreams brand in Portugal, with Dreams Madeira Resort Spa & Marina slated to open in 2024.

“Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection redefines and elevates the all-inclusive experience with enhanced amenities, endless hospitality and thoughtful touches that exceed expectations,” said Erica Doyne, senior vice president of marketing & communications, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. “As we continue to thoughtfully expand the Inclusive Collection brands in markets that matter to guests, members, owners and investors, our slate of planned resort openings reflects the Inclusive Collection’s potential as a major growth driver for our leisure presence in Europe.”

Introduction of the JDV by Hyatt brand to the German Market

The JDV by Hyatt brand is slated to arrive in Germany in the near future, with the planned integration of more than 30 vibrant ‘Lindner Hotels & Resorts’ and ‘me and all hotels’ properties into the World of Hyatt loyalty program. The properties have been visible on hyatt.com since December 2022 and will expand Hyatt’s lifestyle brand footprint in Europe by 5,500 rooms.

Taking this portfolio deal into account, Hyatt has tripled the number of hotels in its portfolio in Europe over the past four years. The collaboration represents the next phase of Hyatt’s transformative brand growth in Europe, expanding Hyatt’s brand footprint into 15 new markets, significantly growing opportunities for World of Hyatt members and scaling up the portfolio in Germany, a key source market that strengthens Hyatt’s network effect throughout Europe.

Organic Luxury, Lifestyle & Leisure Growth in EAME

Hyatt boasts six consecutive years of industry-leading organic net rooms growth. Supported by a healthy pipeline in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Hyatt is stepping into new leisure destinations, introducing Hyatt’s thoughtful design, innovative food and beverage offerings and personalized services to new audiences.

The Park Hyatt brand is set to reestablish its presence in South Africa with Park Hyatt Johannesburg in late 2023 and make its entrance to Morocco with Park Hyatt Marrakech, offering luxury resort elegance with Moroccan charm. Notably, Park Hyatt London is in the pipeline for 2024.

In 2023, the Grand Hyatt brand will be introduced to Spain with Grand Hyatt La Manga Club and Resort in the second half of 2023 and expand its presence in Kuwait with Grand Hyatt Kuwait Residences.

The Hyatt Regency brand is set to expand its resort footprint in Europe with Hyatt Regency Pravets Resort in Bulgaria and Hyatt Regency Resort Kotor Bay in Montenegro expected to join the portfolio in summer 2023.

Successful growth driver The Unbound Collection by Hyatt will receive two new in additions in 2023, with Hotel Flüela Davos and a project in development in Crans Montana, both in Switzerland, closely followed by the Grand Hansa Hotel in Finland, slated to join the portfolio in early 2024.

